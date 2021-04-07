Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Rigoberto Galvan, 28, 303 Pine Drive, was charged April 5 with probation violation.
• Funterius Earl Copeland, 29, 522 27th St. S.E., was charged April 5 with criminal trespass.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Deborah Denise Knighton, 42, 412 11th Court N.W., was charged April 2 with improper plate and driving without a valid license.
• Demetrius Esean Prater, 27, 411 Ninth Ave. N.W., Apt. C, was charged April 3 with D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol, open container and speeding 70 in a 55.
• Joshua Cantrell Thomas, 30, 4144 Old Doerun Road, was charged April 1 with speeding 74 in a 55 and D.U.I.
• Wanda Faye Lindsey, 52, 1637 Bob Taylor Road, was charged April 3 with failure to appear, driving with a withdrawn license, driving with a suspended registration and speeding 70 in a 55.
• Payton Reese Williams, 4076 Tallokas Road, was charged April 3 with driving with a suspended license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jason Dewayne Barrett, 33, 183 Hilltop Drive, Norman Park, was charged April 2 with six counts of 2nd degree criminal damage to property and two counts of theft by taking.
• Suzanne Eve Willoughby, 31, 156 Honey Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged April 5 with probation violation.
• Jose Carlos Martinez, 31, 2775 Ellenton-Norman Park Road, was charged April 5 with driving without a valid license.
• Tyler Daniel, 20, 1667 N. Walkers Mill Road, Griffin, Ga., was charged April 2 with probation violation.
Incident
• A deputy was dispatched to Pine Valley Circle in regards to a theft. The complainant stated that a theft of five catalytic converters, one car battery and one golf cart battery were taken from a parking lot at Heritage Church. The value of the stolen property is not known at this time.
