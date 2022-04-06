Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Trayvus Johnson, 24, 519 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged April 3 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Natanael Batista, 37, 709 Hwy. 319 N., was charged April 3 with expired driver’s license; D.U.I.; due care distracted; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration; failure to drive in a single lane; no insurance and adult seat belt restraint law.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Cordell Lamonz Adams, 44, 713 26th Ave. S.E., Apt. D, was charged April 5 with loud music, failure to drive within a single lane, D.U.I., open container in vehicle and following too closely.
• Karle Frankline Bryant, 57, 918 Shelly Rd., Pavo, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• William Dwayne Brooks, 50, 65 Barnes Rd., Enigma, was charged with possession of cocaine and adult restraint seat belt law.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Marvin Dewayne Dismuke, 61, 164 Mark Lane, was charged April 5 with parole violation.
Incidents
• A resident told the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office that a Springfield 9mm Hellcat pistol was either missing, stolen or misplaced.
