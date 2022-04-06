Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Trayvus Johnson, 24, 519 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged April 3 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Natanael Batista, 37, 709 Hwy. 319 N., was charged April 3 with expired driver’s license; D.U.I.; due care distracted; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration; failure to drive in a single lane; no insurance and adult seat belt restraint law.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Cordell Lamonz Adams, 44, 713 26th Ave. S.E., Apt. D, was charged April 5 with loud music, failure to drive within a single lane, D.U.I., open container in vehicle and following too closely.

• Karle Frankline Bryant, 57, 918 Shelly Rd., Pavo, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.

• William Dwayne Brooks, 50, 65 Barnes Rd., Enigma, was charged with possession of cocaine and adult restraint seat belt law.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Marvin Dewayne Dismuke, 61, 164 Mark Lane, was charged April 5 with parole violation.

Incidents

• A resident told the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office that a Springfield 9mm Hellcat pistol was either missing, stolen or misplaced.

