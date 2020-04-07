Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• James Allen Twyman, 46, 17 Green Oak Drive, Thomasville, was charged April 5 with criminal trespass and criminal attempt.
• Derrick Donta Key, 38, 601 Ninth Street S.E., was charged April 7 with driving while license suspended and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
• Elizabeth Carrol Buckland, 46, 161 Dogwood Lane, Thomasville, was charged April 4 with theft by taking.
• Anthony Skidmore, 55, 161 Dogwood Lane, Thomasville, was charged April 3 with theft by taking.
• Daneil James Clayton, 38, 2593 Ellenton-Norman Park Road, Norman Park, was charged April 3 with probation violation.
• Edwin Hernandez, 37, 225 Indian Lake Drive, Lot 31, was charged April 4 with burglary.
Theft
• A woman on Hopewell Church Road reported on April 5 that a green Honda Fourtrax Rancher 300 with broken back fenders and a red Coca-Cola crate on the front had been stolen from her property.
• A resident on Zion Grove Church Road reported on April 3 that one Hitachi miter saw, one Skil saw, one Irwin power tool, one green K2 green and camo top and one Yeti appliance had been stolen from their property.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Andre Deshon Daniels, 26, 2920 Doug Turner Road, was charged April 5 with theft by taking.
• Ruben Zavala, 35, 209 Halls Trail, was charged April 5 with driving under the influence (DUI), failure to stop for stop sign and failure to maintain lane.
• Julie Lynn DeMott, 44, 1725 Sunrise Avenue, was charges Dec. 24 with probation violation.
• Terrence Dyquan Huckaby, 21, 1957 Sylvester Highway Lot 45, was charged April 5 with reckless driving.
Berlin Police
Charges and Arrests
• Travis Spencer Weeks Jr., 18, 2038 Highway 270, Doerun, was charged April 3 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop for a stop sign, operation of an unregistered vehicle, having no insurance and failure to drive within a single lane.
