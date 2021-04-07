Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Ernesto Vanegas, 40, 1630 WB Parks Road, Omega, was charged April 6 with driving with a suspended license and knowingly driving a motor vehicle with suspended registration.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Gordon Krystal Lozano, 32, 606 E. College St., was charged April 6 with terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate tobacco without authorization and interference with government property.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Latoya Chiquita Ward, 31, 1304 Maryland Drive Apt. A, was charged April 6 with driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield entering roadway.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Clinton Lee Benton, 45, Norman Park, was charged April 5 with four counts of disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.