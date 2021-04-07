Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Ernesto Vanegas, 40, 1630 WB Parks Road, Omega, was charged April 6 with driving with a suspended license and knowingly driving a motor vehicle with suspended registration.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Gordon Krystal Lozano, 32, 606 E. College St., was charged April 6 with terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obtaining/procuring/giving an inmate tobacco without authorization and interference with government property.

Doerun Police Department 

Arrests

Latoya Chiquita Ward, 31, 1304 Maryland Drive Apt. A, was charged April 6 with driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield entering roadway.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Clinton Lee Benton, 45, Norman Park, was charged April 5 with four counts of disorderly conduct.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you