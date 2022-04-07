Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Koydarius Deshaun Jackson, 20, 2001 Covey Rd., Albany, was charged April 6 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Rashawn Tyrine Edwards, 27, 3109 Veterans Pkwy S. Apt. 8, was charged April 7 with speeding and D.U.I.
• Jared Brendon Morris, 42, 740 Thigpen Trail, was charged April 5 with theft by shoplifting and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Gregory Vanoy Florence, 54, 475 Martin Luther King Drive, Pelham, was charged April 6 with failure to appear.
• Daniel Lee Harrison, 50, 451 Pioneer Trail, Norman Park, was charged April 6 with criminal trespass and D.U.I.
