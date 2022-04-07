Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Koydarius Deshaun Jackson, 20, 2001 Covey Rd., Albany, was charged April 6 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.

 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Rashawn Tyrine Edwards, 27, 3109 Veterans Pkwy S. Apt. 8, was charged April 7 with speeding and D.U.I.

• Jared Brendon Morris, 42, 740 Thigpen Trail, was charged April 5 with theft by shoplifting and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.

 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Gregory Vanoy Florence, 54, 475 Martin Luther King Drive, Pelham, was charged April 6 with failure to appear.

• Daniel Lee Harrison, 50, 451 Pioneer Trail, Norman Park, was charged April 6 with criminal trespass and D.U.I.

