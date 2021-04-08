Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Walter Allen Sims III, 38, 226 6th St. SW, was charged April 7 with failure to appear, theft by taking, theft by deception and giving false information.

Shameka Richardson, 41, 250 Cross Road, Colquitt County, is on hold for Seminole County as of April 7.

Amber Nichole Fender, 27, 210 15th St. S.E., was charged April 7 with failure to appear.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Kamon Shantez Alford, 29, 101 Royal Palms Court, Albany, was charged April 7 with failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol- Refusal. 

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Devon Dixon, 29, 3506 Station Drive, Albany, was charged April 7 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Gabrielle Keyandra White, 21, 108 Ashtor Court, was charged April 7 with two counts of failure to appear.

