Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Walter Allen Sims III, 38, 226 6th St. SW, was charged April 7 with failure to appear, theft by taking, theft by deception and giving false information.
• Shameka Richardson, 41, 250 Cross Road, Colquitt County, is on hold for Seminole County as of April 7.
• Amber Nichole Fender, 27, 210 15th St. S.E., was charged April 7 with failure to appear.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kamon Shantez Alford, 29, 101 Royal Palms Court, Albany, was charged April 7 with failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol- Refusal.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Devon Dixon, 29, 3506 Station Drive, Albany, was charged April 7 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Gabrielle Keyandra White, 21, 108 Ashtor Court, was charged April 7 with two counts of failure to appear.
