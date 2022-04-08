Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Vera Elizabeth Morris, 38, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W. Apt. D1, was charged April 7 with possession of methamphetamine.

 

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Maranda Cantrell Trim, 28, 413 Northside Drive, was charged April 7 with speeding and D.U.I.

 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Justin Cedric Suber, 38, 1629 Lower Meigs Rd., was charged April 7 with probation violation.

• Sedrick Hill, 52, 1168 Sixth St. S.W., was charged April 7 with probation violation.

 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Ni’Javious Curshon Brown, 157 Mimosa Labe, Norman Park, was charged April 7 with cruelty to children-third degree and battery-family violence.

• Steve Dewitt Rogers, 21, 49 Aspen Lane, Adel, was charged April 7 with battery-family violence.

• Christopher Yon Brannon, 45, 4340 31st Ave., Vero Beach, Fl., was charged April 7 with failure to register as sex offender.

• George Darrell Tucker Jr., 23, 2715 Jacqueline Circle, was charged April 7 with two counts of probation violation, D.U.I., seatbelt violation, driving while license withdrawn, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and two counts of possession II controlled substance.

 

Other Agencies

Arrests

Dominique Jordan Grant, 32, 144 Sparkstown Drive, Enoree, SC, was charged April 7 with C.D.L., disqualified hours of operation and adult restrain seat belt law.

