Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Hozell Terry Jr., 53, 1058 Geranium Avenue, Coolidge, was charged April 7 with rape, two counts of child molestation and sodomy.
Theft
• A man on Hopewell Church Road reported on April 7 that an 18-volt chainsaw, an electric circular saw, three batteries and chargers, an 18-volt angle grinder, a 40-volt hedge trimmer and a 90 amp welder had been stolen from the building behind his residence.
• A man on Brandi Drive reported on April 7 that one metal chop saw, two 30 foot extension cords and a camper window unit air conditioner had been stolen from his property.
• A man on Tallokas Road reported on April 6 that a chop saw and a soft air hose were missing from his shed.
• A man on Hopewell Church Road reported on April 6 that an electric pressure washer, a grass trimmer, a black and yellow chainsaw, a Shop Vac six gallon vacuum, a rotary tool, one Black and Decker 200 Matrix, two battery operated drill and drive tools, an electric staple gun, a black and red Rotozip with bag, one yellow multimeter tool and a Braun Bluetooth speaker had been stolen from his shed.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Tamarah Nakia Wilkerson, 32, Second Avenue N.W., was charged April 7 with battery.
• Brittany Spires, 20, 158 Trailer Park Road, was charged April 6 with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of obstruction of an officer, driving while license withdrawn and leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run).
• Wallace Reid Hudson, 50, 604 West Cedar, Lexington, was charged April 7 with battery.
