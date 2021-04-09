Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Dalmonica Shekeyvia, 24, 1120 10th St. S.E., was charged April 9 with possession of a drug related object, theft by taking, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and willful obstruction of an officer.
• April Lee Murphy, 49, 407 11th St. S.W. was charged April 8 with battery.
• Kenny Lee Davis, 48, 835 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged April 5 with probation violation and possession of cocaine.
• Willie Roy Tatum Jr., 517 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged April 7 with aggravated assault.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 11th St. S.W. in regards to a theft report. An earlier altercation between the complaint and her sister caused the complainant to leave the property. After she returned, she found that her refrigerator, microwave and a necklace were missing. The total value of the stolen items was an estimated $850.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Brett L. Gay, 48, 1120 10th St. S.E. was charged April 7 with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.
• Terrance Jerrell Gerald, 31, 1870 Campbellton Road S.W., Atlanta, was charged April 8 with probation violation.
• Al Dean Roberts Jr., 29, 601 Seventh St. S.W., was charged April 8 with statutory rape, child molestation and aggravated child molestation.
• Shanerika Sade Spradley, 29, 100 Camilla Lane Apt 21, Lithonia, Ga., was charged April 8 with failure to appear.
• Alisha Anno, 27, 540 27th St. S.E. Apt 7, was charged April 9 with probation violation.
