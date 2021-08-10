Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Juan Carlos Martinez, 42, 6114 U.S. Hwy. 319 N., Omega, was charged August 9 with driving while license withdrawn and no insurance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Derrick Dewayne James Jr., 26, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged August 9 with probation violation.
• Brett Adam Gerald, 30, 1763 Hopewell Church Road, was charged August 9 with probation violation, D.U.I., speeding, open container in vehicle and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 19, 215 Fourth Ave. S.E., was charged August 6 with failure to appear and battery.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Quinton Tyrell Debruce, 24, 325 Pine Trail Road, was charged August 9 with three charges of failure to appear, defective equipment, driving while license suspended or revoked and giving false information or name.
• Zandra Ventrice Wade, 32, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 26, was charged August 9 with criminal trespass and simple assault.
• Ryan Whitney Allegood, 34, 957 Wilburn Murphy Road, was charged August 9 with criminal trespass and simple battery.
