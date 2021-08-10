Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Juan Carlos Martinez, 42, 6114 U.S. Hwy. 319 N., Omega, was charged August 9 with driving while license withdrawn and no insurance.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Derrick Dewayne James Jr., 26, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged August 9 with probation violation.

Brett Adam Gerald, 30, 1763 Hopewell Church Road, was charged August 9 with probation violation, D.U.I., speeding, open container in vehicle and failure to drive within a single lane.

Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 19, 215 Fourth Ave. S.E., was charged August 6 with failure to appear and battery.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Quinton Tyrell Debruce, 24, 325 Pine Trail Road, was charged August 9 with three charges of failure to appear, defective equipment, driving while license suspended or revoked and giving false information or name.

Zandra Ventrice Wade, 32, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 26, was charged August 9 with criminal trespass and simple assault.

Ryan Whitney Allegood, 34, 957 Wilburn Murphy Road, was charged August 9 with criminal trespass and simple battery.

