Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Lazaro Soria, 70, 186 Cedar St., was charged Aug. 7 with DUI, driver to exercise due care, failure to drive within a single lane and open container in vehicle.
• Jessica Vernita Silas, 43, 240 Tompkins Rd., was charged Aug. 7 with failure to drive within a single lane, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driver to exercise due care and DUI.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Gerald Jerry Watts, 54, 104 Second St. S.W., was charged Aug. 1 with disorderly conduct and probation violation.
• Roddricus Lamons, 36, 3051 E. Pear St., Pavo, was charged Aug. 1 with contempt of court.
• Araceli Arredondo Pena, 46, 380 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 1 with driving without a valid license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Lisa Marie Young, 34, 415 Doc Lindsey Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 6 with adult restraint law seat belt 18 and older, driving while license suspended, no insurance and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
• Jefferson Glen Pate, 42, 345 Patch Rd., was charged Aug. 2 with failure to appear.
