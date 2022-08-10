Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Lazaro Soria, 70, 186 Cedar St., was charged Aug. 7 with DUI, driver to exercise due care, failure to drive within a single lane and open container in vehicle.

• Jessica Vernita Silas, 43, 240 Tompkins Rd., was charged Aug. 7 with failure to drive within a single lane, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driver to exercise due care and DUI. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Gerald Jerry Watts, 54, 104 Second St. S.W., was charged Aug. 1 with disorderly conduct and probation violation. 

• Roddricus Lamons, 36, 3051 E. Pear St., Pavo, was charged Aug. 1 with contempt of court.

• Araceli Arredondo Pena, 46, 380 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 1 with driving without a valid license.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Lisa Marie Young, 34, 415 Doc Lindsey Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 6 with adult restraint law seat belt 18 and older, driving while license suspended, no insurance and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.

• Jefferson Glen Pate, 42, 345 Patch Rd., was charged Aug. 2 with failure to appear. 

