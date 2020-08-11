Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Christopher Alan Hooker, 21, 1817 Camilla Highway, was charged Aug. 5 with possession of meth.
- Jonathan Randall Folsom, 23, 271 David Newton Road in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 5 with possession of meth.
- Seth Brent Golding, 18, 5024 Union Road in Tifton, was charged Aug. 7 with giving false information or false name.
- Lisa Michele Ross, 48, 171 Elm Street in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 7 with failure to appear.
- Ashley Nicole Ramey, 30, 194 McMullen Road, was charged Aug. 7 with interference with 911 call and simple assault-family violence.
- Chassidy La Faye Mitchell, 28, 187 Church Street in Ellenton, was charged Aug. 7 with battery.
- Daniel Ray Reeves, 32, 517 26th Avenue, Apartment F1, was charged Aug. 7 with driving without license, possession of methamphetamine and leaving the scene of accident (hit and run).
- Amber Celeste McMurphy, 26, 347 Mill Pond Road, was charged Aug. 7 with burglary, theft by taking and bondsman off bond.
- Ross Bennett Thomas, 32, 142 Thomas Street, was charged Aug. 9 with battery-family violence.
- Noah Austin Oneal, 21, 2436 Dunn Road, was charged Aug. 9 on a bench warrant and with criminal trespass-family violence.
- Ja’naviean Keion Peterson, 18, 1201 Sixth Avenue N.W. #13, was charged Aug. 10 with probation violation.
- Keldrick Quintez Hightower, 25, 1813 Gileslie in Albany, was charged Aug. 10 with probation violation.
- Ericka Shonta Hanks-Howard, 43, 130 Ninth Avenue N.W., was charged Aug. 10 with probation violation.
- Penny White Parker, 57, 238 Funston Doerun Road, was charged Aug. 10 with ten counts of forgery-third degree (felony).
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Maurice Lorenzo Scott, 41, 304 Honey Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged July 20 with a probation violation.
- Anthony Wade Wright, 44, 129 Flint Drive, was charged Aug. 5 with simple battery-family violence.
- Adrian Seth Alford, 45, 532 Jonah Tillman, was charged Aug. 5 with fugitive from justice and possession of methamphetamine.
- Monia Lee Carter, 45, 1635 Bob Taylor Road, was charged Aug. 7 with probation violation and failure to appear.
- Ezequiel Delacruz, 32, 1368 Mount Sinai Road in Doerun, was charged Aug. 7 with probation violation.
- Nicholas James O’Conner, 25, 412 North Goodman Street in Sparks, was charged Aug. 7 with probation violation.
- Quandarious Dreshawn Florence, 20, 183 Wilkes Avenue in Pelham, was charged Aug. 8 with battery and cruelty to children third degree.
- Latoye Anderson, 17, 508 Seventh Avenue S.E., was charged Aug. 8 with two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Willie James Banks Jr., 44, 205 Dennis Powell Lane in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 7 with driving under influence drugs/alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal, driving while license withdrawn and no insurance.
- Julio Cesar Rosales, 49, 418 Brice Street, was charged Aug. 8 with improper tag display, under influence drugs/alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related object.
- Stephen Louis Stevenson, 32, 54 Windy Hill Road in Tifton, was charged Aug. 10 with possession of drug related object, DUI (drugs), possession of marijuana less than one ounce and use of safety belt in passenger seat.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Rafael Junior Cabral, 27, 2415 Brierwood Drive in Albany, was charged Aug. 7 with defective equipment and driving with suspended or revoked license.
- Sharoniter Shandale Leonard, 39, 2708 Astoria Drive in Albany, was charged Aug. 8 with probation violation.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Demetrius DeWayne Blackwell, 37, 1209 Cool Springs Road in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 8 with probation violation, driving while license withdrawn, failure to stop for stop sign and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Jacinto Jose Almaraz, 42, Circle Road in Moultrie, was charged Aug. 10 with approaching authorized emergency vehicle and driving without license.
