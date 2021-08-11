Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Jose Israel Quintanilla, 45, 322 Lisa Lane, was charged August 10 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Musset Augustin, 30, 19735 N.W. Sixth Place, Miami, Fla., was charged August 11 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Troy Alex Tyrone Davidson, 37, 1148 R.L. Norman Road, Norman Park, was charged August 11 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Justin Ted Dean, 36, 162 Piney Grove Lane, was charged August 10 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Matthew Tyson Lamb, 20, 776 Edmondson Road, was charged August 10 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Randy Joseph Lamb, 44, was charged August 3 with interference with a police officer and disorderly conduct.
• Percy Crawford Jr., 45, 523 27th St. S.E., was charged August 5 with theft by shoplifting.
• Kelley Marie Rainey, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged August 10 with theft by shoplifting.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Eric Shawn Mitchell, 28, 1067 Cool Springs Road, Doerun, was charged August 10 with two counts of probation violation.
• Jason Lee Brown, 40, 453 Dunn Road, was charged August 9 with probation violation.
• Kendra Patrice Lyles, 53, 302 Second St. N.W., was charged August 10 with reckless conduct.
• Willow-Madison Janus-Aree Jones, 19, 2537 Bay Pole School Road, Meigs, was charged August 10 with battery.
• Landon Cory Glover, 19, 2537 Bay Pole School Road, Meigs, was charged August 10 with battery (family violence).
