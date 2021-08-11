Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Jose Israel Quintanilla, 45, 322 Lisa Lane, was charged August 10 with speeding and driving without a valid license.

Musset Augustin, 30, 19735 N.W. Sixth Place, Miami, Fla., was charged August 11 with driving while license suspended or revoked.

Troy Alex Tyrone Davidson, 37, 1148 R.L. Norman Road, Norman Park, was charged August 11 with driving while license suspended or revoked.

Justin Ted Dean, 36, 162 Piney Grove Lane, was charged August 10 with probation violation.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Matthew Tyson Lamb, 20, 776 Edmondson Road, was charged August 10 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Randy Joseph Lamb, 44, was charged August 3 with interference with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Percy Crawford Jr., 45, 523 27th St. S.E., was charged August 5 with theft by shoplifting.

Kelley Marie Rainey, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged August 10 with theft by shoplifting.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Eric Shawn Mitchell, 28, 1067 Cool Springs Road, Doerun, was charged August 10 with two counts of probation violation.

Jason Lee Brown, 40, 453 Dunn Road, was charged August 9 with probation violation.

Kendra Patrice Lyles, 53, 302 Second St. N.W., was charged August 10 with reckless conduct.

Willow-Madison Janus-Aree Jones, 19, 2537 Bay Pole School Road, Meigs, was charged August 10 with battery.

Landon Cory Glover, 19, 2537 Bay Pole School Road, Meigs, was charged August 10 with battery (family violence).

