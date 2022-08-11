Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Melvin Trenton Moore, 22, 3833 N. Oak St. Ext. Apt. 68, Valdosta, was charged Aug. 10 with speeding (67 mph in 45 mph zone), driving while license withdrawn, driving without a license on person and violation of window tint law.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Paul Ward Jr., 21, 1420 11th St. S.W., was charged Aug. 10 with probation violation.

• Marvin Lee Roberts, 57, Moultrie, was charged Aug. 10 with public drunk.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Steven Brian Fortson, 41, 1657 Joe Lawrence Rd., Sycamore, was charged Aug. 3 with probation violation, bail jumping, contempt of court and failure to appear.

• Eric Nevil Fredrick, 48, Moultrie, was charged Aug. 10 with contempt of court.

• Franklin Thomas Daughtry, 25, 239 E. Weeks Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 10 with probation violation.

• Cecil Walker Dixon, 27, Boston, was charged Aug. 10 with two bench warrants.

• Renee Ruth Knight, 35, 2335 Thigpen Trail, was charged Aug. 10 with a probation violation.

