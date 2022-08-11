Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Melvin Trenton Moore, 22, 3833 N. Oak St. Ext. Apt. 68, Valdosta, was charged Aug. 10 with speeding (67 mph in 45 mph zone), driving while license withdrawn, driving without a license on person and violation of window tint law.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Paul Ward Jr., 21, 1420 11th St. S.W., was charged Aug. 10 with probation violation.
• Marvin Lee Roberts, 57, Moultrie, was charged Aug. 10 with public drunk.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Steven Brian Fortson, 41, 1657 Joe Lawrence Rd., Sycamore, was charged Aug. 3 with probation violation, bail jumping, contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Eric Nevil Fredrick, 48, Moultrie, was charged Aug. 10 with contempt of court.
• Franklin Thomas Daughtry, 25, 239 E. Weeks Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 10 with probation violation.
• Cecil Walker Dixon, 27, Boston, was charged Aug. 10 with two bench warrants.
• Renee Ruth Knight, 35, 2335 Thigpen Trail, was charged Aug. 10 with a probation violation.
