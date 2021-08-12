Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Lazarus Mohammad Christopher Williams, 28, 611 Ninth St. N.W., was charged August 9 with two counts of battery (family violence) and two counts of cruelty to children.

Vera Lee Stringer, 41, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged August 11 with false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents.

Donnarius Tafari Stringer, 20, 1404 Sixth Ave., was charged August 11 with criminal trespass, battery and false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents.

Derrick Dewayne James Jr., 26, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged August 9 with battery, criminal trespass, probation violation and false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents.

Nala Eleia Grant, 19, 1404 Sixth Ave., was charged August 11 with criminal trespass, battery and false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Preston Ladon Lamb, 22, 599 Clarence Jones Road, was charged August 11 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Huntley Elizabeth Walker, 19, 1817 Camilla Hwy., Norman Park, was charged August 10 with possession of methamphetamine.

John Michael Peaden, 29, 620 Cook Road, was charged August 11 with probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you