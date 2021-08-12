Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Lazarus Mohammad Christopher Williams, 28, 611 Ninth St. N.W., was charged August 9 with two counts of battery (family violence) and two counts of cruelty to children.
• Vera Lee Stringer, 41, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged August 11 with false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents.
• Donnarius Tafari Stringer, 20, 1404 Sixth Ave., was charged August 11 with criminal trespass, battery and false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents.
• Derrick Dewayne James Jr., 26, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged August 9 with battery, criminal trespass, probation violation and false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents.
• Nala Eleia Grant, 19, 1404 Sixth Ave., was charged August 11 with criminal trespass, battery and false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Preston Ladon Lamb, 22, 599 Clarence Jones Road, was charged August 11 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Huntley Elizabeth Walker, 19, 1817 Camilla Hwy., Norman Park, was charged August 10 with possession of methamphetamine.
• John Michael Peaden, 29, 620 Cook Road, was charged August 11 with probation violation.
