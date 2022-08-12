Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Romel Morrison, 27, 1746 Blue Heron Way, Hampton, Ga., was charged Aug. 11 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) and speeding (67 mph in a 45 mph zone).
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Earl William Barrett, 50, 183 Hilltop Drive, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 9 with a probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Mandy Sunshine Ranew, 37, 5463 Ga. Hwy. 133 W., Doerun, was charged Aug. 9 with DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ziteas Ziegler, 19, 209 Seventh St. S.W., was charged Aug. 10 with theft by taking (felony), two counts of entering automobile and theft by taking (misdemeanor). Additional charges were two counts of financial transaction card theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, two counts of financial transaction card fraud and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kendra Patrice Lyles, 54, 303 Second St. N.W., was charged Aug. 9 with failure to appear.
• Latela Shante Lamons, 38, 1313 Orange St., Thomasville, was charged Aug. 9 with three counts of contempt of court.
• Reginald James Coates, 54, 127 Fifth St. S.W., was charged Aug. 11 with entering automobile and two counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Tony Bernard Coates, 53, 127 Fifth St. S.W., was charged Aug. 11 with theft by shoplifting (felony) and a probation violation.
• Laketa Pearl Wilson, 45, 417 Eighth St. N.W., was charged Aug. 9 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Nathan Morley, 41, 864 Limousin Lane, Thomasville, was charged Aug. 9 with a probation violation.
• Holly Ross, 43, 6101 Ruben Lane, Albany, was charged Aug. 9 with burglary - first degree (felony).
• Elizabeth Daphne Walker, 35, 1271 Bob Taylor Rd., was charged Aug. 10 with possession of cocaine.
• Justin Levin Thornton, 33, 86 Bryant Lane, Ray City, was charged Aug. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
• Abraham Baenie Lee Jr., 42, 552 Sixth Ave. N.W., was charged Aug. 11 with a probation violation.
• Juana Mendoza Rodriguez, 39, 131 Green St., was charged Aug. 9 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and lighted headlights required at certain times.
• Kaitlyn Meghan Kremkau, 22, 6171 East Washington, Monticello, Fla., was charged July 19 with prostitution.
