Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Paulo Valasco, 49, Sardis Church Road, was charged Aug. 10 with pedestrian under the influence.
- Clinton Lee Benton, 44, 270 Smokey Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 11 with disorderly conduct.
- Ahygie Shamon Bailey, 19, 705 12th Avenue S.E., was charged Aug. 11 with speeding (114 in 55), failure to maintain lane, two counts of failure to stop for stop sign, theft by taking, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
- Eric Morgan Beck, 34, 16 Josh Street in Sale City, was charged with probation violation.
- Tonya Weldon, 44, 505 Cox Diary Road, was charged Aug. 12 with false swearing.
- Justin Carl McClelland, 31, 697 U.S. Highway 319 N., was charged Aug. 12 with failure to appear.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery/family violence on Aug. 11 in reference to a known man arguing with her and accidentally throwing a dish toward her feet, cutting her ankle.
- A Moultrie resident reported burglary on Aug. 12 in reference to a past occurred burglary on Clinton Road.
Scam
- A Moultrie woman reported a scam on Aug. 10 in reference to an unknown person sending her a check for $2,950.52 with instructions on how to use the money.
Forgery/Account Fraud
- A Moultrie resident reported deposit account fraud on Aug. 8 in reference to an unknown person running a scam and attempting to withdraw a total of $6,200 via a fraudulent cash app account in their name.
- A Doerun woman reported forgery on Aug. 10 in reference to an unknown person committing financial transaction card fraud using her account and unsuccessfully attempting to take out a $48,632 loan.
Stalking
- A Moultrie man reported stalking on Aug. 10 in reference to a known man harassing him by constantly relaying a message through another to return his property, leaving him in fear of being harmed.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie woman reported property damage on Aug. 7 in reference to an unknown person damaging her vehicle’s driver side, rear fender while she left her home.
Harassment
- A Hartsfield woman reported harassment on Aug. 10 in reference to a verbal dispute between her and a 15-year-old neighbor about mail.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported a burglary in progress on Aug. 8 on Mount Olive Church Road.
Dispute
- A Berlin woman reported a verbal altercation on Aug. 7 in reference to a verbal dispute between her and a juvenile.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie woman reported disorderly conduct on Aug. 9 in reference to a domestic incident between her and a known man where he physically and verbally abused her, then ran away.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Aug. 7 in reference to an unknown person wrecking a four-wheeler into his fence and then attempting to flee.
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Aug. 8 in reference to a known but previously trespassed person acting “irate” and threatening to harm himself.
- A Hartsfield resident reported criminal trespass on Aug. 9 in reference to a known woman coming onto his property, attempting to confront him and accidentally ripping his shirt.
False Statements and Writing
- A Tifton woman reported false statements and writing on Aug. 6 in reference to a known man forging divorce documents in an attempt to marry another known woman.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Hanna Beth Casto, 25, 112 Buck Creek Road, was charged Aug. 10 with possession of tools for the commission of crime, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, and traffic in cocaine, illegal drug, or marijuana.
- Carl Edwards Jenkins, 42, homeless in Moultrie, was charged Aug. 11 with criminal trespass and theft by taking.
- Danny Lewis Moore, 55, 133 Old Doerun Road, was charged Aug. 8 with simple assault-family violence.
- Kenneth Bernard Enoch, 54, 6 Sylvester Court, was charged Aug. 12 with theft by shoplifting (third offense).
Shooting Report
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report on Aug. 12 in reference to an unknown person in a red Firebird shooting at her vehicle as she was traveling to Oxley’s on West Central Avenue, then following her to her residence.
Fraud
• A Moultrie man reported fraud on Aug. 13 in reference to an unknown person taking $5,000 from his account.
Criminal Trespass
• A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on Aug. 12 in reference to an unknown person scratching her vehicle during the night prior.
Theft
• A Dollar General employee reported theft by shoplifting on Aug. 12 in reference to a shoplifting at the Camilla Highway location.
Battery
• A Moultrie resident reported simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass on Aug. 12 in reference to an assault at a home on Seventh Street Norhtwest.
Failure to Stop at Scene of Accident
• On Aug. 12, a Moultrie man reported an unknown man driving a white vehicle hit a tree and nearby mailbox then fled the scene.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Demetrius DeWayne Blackwell, 37, 1209 Cool Springs Road in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 8 with probation violation.
Commented
