Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Ana Iris Munoz-Guzman, 44, 7000 Ga. Hwy. 133 S., was charged August 12 with driving without a valid license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Shakita Renee Williams, 38, 216 Cassidy Road, Thomasville, was charged August 12 with D.U.I., speeding and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Juan Carlos Martinez, 42, 6114 US Hwy. 319 N., Omega, was charged August 9 with no insurance, driving while license withdrawn and parole violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Timothy Mark Tillman, 56, 2607 RL Sears Road Lot 6, Norman Park, was charged August 12 with eight counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Bobby Ray Beaty, 83, 194 Brandi Drive, was charged August 10 with disorderly conduct.
• Nathan Keith Mcclelland, 33, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged August 8 with probation violation.
• Victor H. Corona-Fuentes, 17, 140 S. Academy St., Funston, was charged August 12 with driving without a valid license.
• Michael Sylvester Harris, 51, 120 Fourth St. S.W., was charged August 13 with speeding, driving while license withdrawn and possession of cocaine.
• Roger Dale Ruis, 70, 4364 Ga. Hwy. 37 W., is on hold for Coffee County as of August 12.
• David Swatts, 57, 114 Fourth St. S.W., was charged August 12 with failure to appear and probation violation.
• Taylor Woodall, 24, 147 Maple St., Tifton, was charged August 13 with probation violation, driving while license suspended and defective equipment.
Incidents
• Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team members served a search warrant at the camper home of Noah Melvin Slaughter, 60, of Moultrie. Sangster is a convicted felon in Colquitt County, according to DET Investigator Keith Newman. Newman stated that the warrant was originally intended to search for drugs within Sangster’s camper home. While no drugs were found, DET investigators did find two handguns and a sawed-off shotgun. Sangster was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a sawed shotgun.
• A sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle belonging to Michael Harris, 51, 217 Third St., for speeding 72 in a 55 at the intersection of Highway 133 S. and Mitchell Suber Road. After searching Harris’ name, it was discovered his license was suspended and he had a previous warrant issued by Poulan Police Department, according to Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team member Channing McDowell. Harris was then placed under arrest by the deputy. During the search of Harris’ person, a “green baggie” containing approximately a gram of cocaine was found in the hat he was wearing. Harris was charged with speeding, driving while license suspended and possession of cocaine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.