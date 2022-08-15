Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Deshawn Quartez Roberts, 22, 115 Talafax Rd., Albany, was charged Aug. 13 with a probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Christopher Dean Sammons, 37, 1597 Lanier Road, Coolidge, was charged Aug. 15 with contempt of court, open container in vehicle, driving while license suspended, giving false name and date of birth, and tag light required.
• Matthew Joesph Selph, 24, 941 Sardis Church Rd., was charged Aug 13, with DUI, speeding (68 in a 55 mph zone}, failure to drive within a single lane and failure to have license on person.
• Gabriel Cortez-Galindo, 36, 456 Dorminey Rd. Lot 6, was charged Aug. 12 with DUI, driving without a valid license, due care and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Johnnie Lewis McNeal Jr., 24, 381 Lakeview Acres Rd., was charged Aug. 14 with DUI - driving under the influence of drugs, adult restraint law seat belt and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Shakira Ikese Lamons, 25, 3890 Napa Drive, Valdosta, was charged Aug. 14 with theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
• Elvis Oswaldo Garcia-Vazquez, 40, 504 Rossman Dairy, was charged Aug. 14 with hands-free law and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Abigail Latreeda Booker, 24, 212 Vine St., Thomasville, was charged Aug. 12 with a probation violation.
• Anthony Rayburn Jones, 41, 215 Cedar St., was charged Aug. 13 with a probation violation.
• Matthew David Cavin, 36, 54 Pine Valley Circle, was charged July 23 with aggravated assault.
• Raekwon Perez Ward, 23, 417 30th St. S.E., was charged Aug. 13 with possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon.
• Christopher Dale Taylor, 43, 410 East Central Ave., was charged Aug. 14 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kelvin Jennings Jr., 19, 606 E. Fourth, was charged Aug. 14 with failure to appear.
• Zachary Scott Murphy, 26, 111 Clifton Dr., was charged Aug. 14 with a probation violation and failure to appear.
• Tony Ray Burger, 33, 206 Edwards, Sumner, was charged Aug. 13 with failure to appear.
• Rudy Alexander Ruiz-Menja, 24, 109 Jones Lane, was charged Aug. 12 with driving without a valid license and lighted headlights required at certain times.
• Drew Brady-Anthony Kennedy, 23 1019 Holmes Drive, was charged Aug. 12 with a probation violation.
• Jamie Poblo Hansen, 30, 240 Brandi Drive Lot 5, was charged Aug. 12 with theft by taking.
