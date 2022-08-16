Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Montel Jermaine Warren, 27, 157 West Rd., Poulan, was charged Aug. 12 with a parole violation and theft by taking.
- Catrenia Smith Banks, 47, 213 North Pine St., Doerun, was charged Aug. 15 with a suspended license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Isaac Rodriguez Medina, 42, 147 Oak St., was charged Aug. 15 with DUI, failure to drive within a single lane, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and an open container in a vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Willa Dean Grant, 40, 12835 Hwy. 122, Barney, was charged Aug. 15 with failure to appear and two counts of theft by shoplifting.
• Ever Manfredo Gonzalez, 38, 40 Aspen Lane, Adel, was charged Aug. 15 with DUI, open container in vehicle, driving without a valid license and failure to appear.
• Tina Kelli Anderson, 33, 296 Brecken Ridge Rd., Douglas, was charged Aug. 11 with cruelty to children - 3rd degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor and battery (family violence).
• Kelly Young, 40, Valdosta, was charged Aug. 12 with battery.
• Giovanni Rodriquez, 31, 754 John Tillman Rd., was charged Aug. 12 with battery.
• Ashley Brooke Law, 35, 305 Smith St., was charged Aug. 12 with criminal trespass - family violence.
• Jeremy Cobb, 36, 7342 South Washtenaw Ave, Chicago, Ill., was charged Aug. 12 with forgery - 1st degree and criminal attempt to possess codeine.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Julie Ellen Canfield, 40, 217 Westwood Drive, was charged Aug. 11 with conspiracy to commit a felony “providing inmates with contraband.”
• Michelle Renee Powell, 43, 345 Patch Rd., was charged Aug. 11 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Anival Leonel Bamaca Diaz, 32, 452 Dorminey Rd. Lot 1, was charged Aug. 7 with peeping tom.
• Jarrett Leonard, 30, 102 West McDuffee St, Hawkinsville, Ga., was charged Aug. 15 with failure to appear.
• Laquaila Everlve Walker, 32, 731 Sumner Rd, was charged Aug .15 with battery (family violence).
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Highway 270 on Aug. 14 at 8:40 p.m. in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival, deputies witnessed the right side of the residence engulfed in flames. According to the deputy's report, a complainant said a “loud pop” came from one of the roommates' rooms. Other residents said they heard what sounded like a firecracker go off in the room before the flames. The Volunteer Fire Department reported to the scene and extinguished the flames. At the time of the report, no cause had been determined, but the deputy’s report said foul play wasn’t suspected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.