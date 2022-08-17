Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Robert Lee Burgess, 54, 415 Ashley St., Berlin, was charged Aug. 16 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jorge Franciso Hernandez, 23, 241 Castleberry Rd., was charged Aug. 17 with DUI, driving while unlicensed, open container in vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Quanterrius Na’Brian Toomer, 28, 418 10th Ave. N.W., was charged Aug. 16 with three counts of failure to appear and two counts bondsman off bond.
• Walter Ray Neloms, 46, 605 Shady Grove Rd., was charged Aug. 16 with failure to appear and bondsman off bond.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
• David Michael Cook, 46, 206 Ealy Hutchinson Rd., Tifton, was charged Aug. 16 with prohibited items by inmates and a probation violation.
• Bobby Hatcher, 56, 1312 First Ave., Albany, was charged Aug. 16 with no insurance, expired vehicle tag or decal and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Milo Dewayne Simpson Jr., 28, 127 Country Circle, was charged Aug. 16 with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, two probation violations and possession of firearm or knife during crime. Additional charges were criminal trespass and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
