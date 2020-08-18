Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Damien Enoch, 31, 913 Third Street S.E., was charged Aug. 12 with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
- Rykeith Renard Walden, 25, 292 Ruth Street, was charged Aug. 12 with obstruction of an officer, disorderly conduct and simple battery.
- Williams Hartsfield, 49, 851 Upper Ty Ty Road in Ty Ty, was charged Aug. 12 with drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
- Janet Elizabeth Jackson, 26, 430 Country Drive, was charged Aug. 13 with theft by taking-misdemeanor, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of methamphetamine.
- Troy Alex Tyrone Davidson, 36, 672 Edmondson Road, was charged Aug. 13 with possession of methamphetamine.
- Corey Allen Norman, 30, 588 26th Avenue S.E., was charged Aug. 13 with driving while license suspended/revoked-misdemeanor and possession, manufacturing,, etc. of controlled substances or marijuana.
- Janell Nicolette Williamson, 38, 1162 Second Street S.E., was charged Aug. 13 with possession of methamphetamine.
- Martavis Deyon McWhorter, 31, 1906 Keystone Avenue in Albany, was charged Aug. 13 with failure to appear.
- Timothy Michael Wood, 27, 741 Ty Ty Sparks Road in Ty Ty, was charged Aug. 13 with probation violation.
- Kayla Louise Pittman, 31, 731 Bear Creek Road in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 14 with driving without license.
- Tabitha Selina Flournoy, 42, 501 First Street N.W., was charged Aug. 15 with violation of compulsory school attendance.
- Danielle Lawson, 35, 145 Country Drive, was charged Aug. 16 with simple battery-family violence.
Harassment
- A Moultrie woman reported harassment by phone in reference to her ex-boyfriend, who had their young kids at the time, calling and texting her multiple times, then allowing a woman she didn’t know to rudely answer.
- A Moultrie woman reported harassing phone calls on Aug. 15 in reference to a known and previously trespassed person constantly calling her store after an employee told her not to.
Drugs
- A sheriff’s corporal reported possible drugs on Aug. 16 in reference to finding a small, clear baggy containing a crystal-like substance as he was leaving the jail.
Shooting
- A Funston woman reported Aug. 15 that an unknown person shot her dog at her home on Mulberry Street.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery on Aug. 16 in reference to a domestic dispute occurring between her and her boyfriend as she attempted to get her truck back after he took it without permission.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of $100 worth of tail lights by an unknown person on Aug. 14. He said the thief took them from his father’s truck then dented and scratched the truck on the driver’s side back door.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Amanda Darlene Allen, 36, 913 B. Circle Road, was charged Aug. 11 with criminal trespass.
- Reginald Tabor, 17, 101 Seventh Street S.W., was charged Aug. 12 with criminal trespass-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
- Sharea Brown, 33, 1205 Sixth Avenue N.W. Apartment D, was charged Aug. 12 with probation violation.
- Michael Rashawn Harris, 32, 1957 Sylvester Highway Lot 39, was charged Aug. 12 with probation violation and possession of meth.
- Cynthia Taylor, 55, 117 Smith Street in Newark, New Jersey, was charged Aug. 12 with bail jumping generally, simple battery and obstruction of an officer.
- Kenneth Bernard Enoch, 54, 6 Sylvester Court, had an Aug. 12 charge of theft by shoplifting added onto previous charges.
- Michael Randall Foster, 62, 1110 First Avenue N.W., was charged Aug. 13 with probation violation.
- Joshua Dwayne Peterson, 33, 1400 16th Avenue S.W., was arrested Aug. 14 on a hold for Lowndes County.
- Tabius Sanchez Palmore, 30, 401 MLK Jr. Drive Apartment C, was charged Aug. 14 with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Servando Capote, 19, 135 B. Bert Horne Avenue, was charged Aug. 14 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
- Alma Deloise Spradley, 56, 512 Seventh Street S.W., was charged Aug. 15 with simple battery.
- Kenyetta Rosetta Young, 38, 704 10th Avenue N.W., was charged Aug.. 16 with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Juan Carlos Zavala, 19, 25 April Street in Ochlocknee, was charged Aug. 13 with speeding 75/55, DUI-driving under the influence of drugs and marijuana-possession less than one ounce.
- Timothy DeWayne Hayes, 48, P.O. Box 332 in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 13 with misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Ernest Jerome Wiseman, 40, 1110 College Lot 1 in Tifton, was charged Aug. 15 with tag light required and DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Rasheen Lannis Harper, 20, 1601 Whitting Drive in Albany, was charged Aug. 13 with marijuana possession less than one ounce, driving without headlights when required and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Jazzie Sade Bargmon, 27, 2013 S.E. Parkwood Circle in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, was charged Aug. 15 with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, driving with suspended license or revoked, and adult restraint law seatbelt 18 and older.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Ashley Marie Sellers, 29, 288 Renford Road in Sylvester, was charged Aug. 13 with no tag, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle ID, and knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
Probation Office
Arrests
- Chandra Lee Williamson, 41, was charged Aug. 13 with probation violation.
