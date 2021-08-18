Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Micheal Edward Payne, 61, 885 Old Berlin Road, was charged Aug. 17 with driving while license suspended and seatbelt violation.
• Victor Trejo-Gonzalez, 43, 252 Indian Creek Subdivision, was charged Aug. 14 with driver to exercise due care, driving without headlights when required, driving under the influence and driving while license suspended.
• Lindsey Whiddon, 30, of Leesburg, Ga., was charged Aug. 15 with DUI.
• Shaddae Sharnell Moore, 34, 1814 Overlook Drive, was charged Aug. 13 with deposit account fraud (bad checks) and two counts of battery.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ana Iris Munoz-Guzman, 44, of 156 Rogers St., Berlin, was charged Aug. 17 with one count of financial transaction card theft and five counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Ashley Nicole Ramey, 31, 7250 Highway 37 West, was charged Aug. 16 with probation violation and criminal trespass (family violence).
• Stephanie Lee Cowart, 43, Ray City, Ga., was charged Aug. 17 with two counts of probation violation.
• Marnygee Miyon Edwards, 19, 1230 First Ave. N.W., was charged Aug. 17 with failure to appear.
• Ouberio Sanchez, 44, of Moultrie, was charged Aug. 16 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Keisha Marie Hiers, 40, of Quitman, Ga., was charged Aug. 16 with failure to appear.
• Brittni Nicole Leddon, 26, of Morven, Ga., was charged Aug. 16, with robbery by sudden snatching.
• Aaron Matthew Barker, 42, 6930 Ga. Highway 133 South, was charged Aug. 14 with DUI, failure to drive in a single lane and open container in vehicle.
• Paulo Valasco, 50, 117 Dogwood Drive, was charged Aug. 15 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Shaun Patrick Wilks, 48, of Tampa, Fla., was charged Aug. 14 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Jerry Robert Stripling, 42, 2469 Ga. Highway 37 East, was charged Aug. 13 with battery (family violence).
• Jeffrey Lynn Haire, 60, 2702 Evergreen Road, Doerun, was charged Aug. 14 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession and use of drug related object, and failure to drive in a single lane.
• Tristan Dominic Montfort, 24, of Auburn, Ga., was charged Aug. 14 with battery (family violence).
• Michael Sylvester Harris, 51, 217 Third St. S.W., was charged Aug. 13 with speeding, possession of cocaine and driving while license withdrawn.
• Marina Skye Kastelic, 27, 434 Country Drive, was charged Aug. 11 with use of a communications facility in committing a felony and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Noah Melvin Sangster, 60, 176 Cook Road, was charged Aug. 11 with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a sawed-off shotgun or other dangerous weapon.
• Hannah Elizabeth Kirk, 24, 2845 Ga. Highway 37 East, was charged Aug. 13 on a bench warrant.
Incidents
• Colquitt County deputies responded to two recent reports of stolen catalytic converters. A man on Cannon Road said the catalytic converter was cut off his car Aug. 14. A man on Anderson Drive reported Aug. 15 that the catalytic converter was cut off his car sometime over the preceding month.
• A Poulan, Ga., man reported by phone that his ATV was stolen while he was at the Warrior Creek Off-Road Park Aug. 15. The ATV was last seen at 2 a.m. and was noticed missing at 7 a.m.
• The owner of Warrior Creek Off-Road Park reported five portable restrooms were damaged between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Aug. 15.
• A Moultrie woman reported a burglary at her boyfriend’s residence on Tillman Road. She said she had left $80 for the housekeeper in the house Aug. 15, but after cleaning the house Aug. 16, the housekeeper called to ask her where her payment was. The woman went to the house. Not only was the housekeeper’s money gone, so were a camera system, two shotguns, a rifle and an additional $360.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Brittany Shara Collier, 24, 521 Sardis Church Road, was charged Aug. 16 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Elmer Jacobo, 32, of Lake Park, Ga., was charged Aug. 16 with driving without a valid license.
• Marino Alfredo Perez Lopez, 19, of Orlando, Fla., was charged Aug. 15 with DUI (under 21), driving without a license and open container in vehicle.
• Marina Alfredo Lopez, 23, of Orlando, Fla., was charged Aug. 15 with open container in vehicle.
• Luis Aranda Lopez, 25, was charged Aug. 15 with public indecency and open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Paul Edward Dawson, 50, 414 11th Court N.W., was charged Aug. 14 with probation violation.
• Untereance Daquon Thomas, 25, of Camilla, Ga., was charged Aug. 14 with driving while tag suspended and no insurance.
• Christopher Lamar Jordan Jr., 23, 1213 MLK Drive, was charged Aug. 14 with probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
• Erica Nicole Daniels, 47, 226 Sixth St. N.W., was charged Aug. 14 with disorderly conduct.
