Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Ty’Brea Ariona Lamar, 22, 105 East Bethel Ave., was charged Aug. 18 with DUI - driving under the influence of drugs and improper tag display.

Moultrie Police Department 

Arrests

Michael Baylee Allen, 22, 11 B Monroe St., was charged Aug. 17 with a probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Elizabeth Marie Bair, 24, 261 Plymel Rd., was charged Aug. 17 with three counts of contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor - misdemeanor and three counts of furnishing tobacco products to minors - misdemeanors.

