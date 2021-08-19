Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Keith Thomas Lawhorn, 38, 107 Evelyn Drive, was charged Aug. 17 with DUI, open container in vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jerry Dewayne Tidwell, 45, 3056 N. Peachtree St., Coolidge, was charged Aug. 18 with probation violation.
• Marcus Jermaine Simon, 32, 218 11th Court S.E., was charged Aug. 18 with probation violation.
Incidents
• A woman on Third Avenue Southeast reported Aug. 18 that someone had used her personal information to file income tax returns.
• A Colquitt County farmer reported a forged check Aug. 18. The farmer wrote the check to Farm Bureau Insurance July 29, but the company later called to let him know his policy had lapsed. Farm Bureau had no record of the payment, but when he checked with the bank he found the check had cleared with a woman’s name on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.