Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Paul Edward Dawson, 50, 346 W. Weeks St., Norman Park, was charged July 31 with D.U.I..

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jamuntay Nyquwaven Wilson, 18, 292 Ruth St., was charged July 31 with simple assault and criminal trespass.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Raheem Lafonte Sims, 27, 803 Belmont Ave., Tifton, was charged July 31 with probation violation.

• Jermaine Nixon, 48, 2520 Sylvester Drive, was charged July 31 with pedestrian under the influence.

