Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Paul Edward Dawson, 50, 346 W. Weeks St., Norman Park, was charged July 31 with D.U.I..
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jamuntay Nyquwaven Wilson, 18, 292 Ruth St., was charged July 31 with simple assault and criminal trespass.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Raheem Lafonte Sims, 27, 803 Belmont Ave., Tifton, was charged July 31 with probation violation.
• Jermaine Nixon, 48, 2520 Sylvester Drive, was charged July 31 with pedestrian under the influence.
