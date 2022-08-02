Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Deborah Becotte, 72, 2204 Old Ocilla Rd., Tifton, was charged Aug. 1 with failure to maintain lane, DUI - less safe, open container and due care.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Brent Eugene Lewis, 27, 707 Sumner Rd. Lot C, was charged July 31 with theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor (bench warrant- MPD), contempt of court and failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jamie Lee Scala, 48, 309 W. Bethel Ave., was charged July 31 with battery - family violence and two counts of cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Andrea Grace Frieson, 29, 309 Bethel Ave., was charged July 31 with family violence and two counts of cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Marcos Bautista, 25, 171 Plum Nelly Lane, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 1 with simple assault - family violence.
• Erin Christina Lyons, 33, 2934 Golden Eagle Rd. E., Tallahassee, Fla., was charged Aug 1 with failure to appear.
• Troy Lamar Crider, 43, 574 Circle Rd., was charged July 29 with contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor, parole violation, contempt of court and cruelty to children - 2nd degree.
• Joanny Lynn Tyson, 46, 233 Dorothy St., was charged July 30 with two probation violations.
• Shelton Lamar Bohannon, 49, 232 Ed Lee Rd., Doerun, was charged July 29 with aggravated stalking.
• Skywanna Lashay Chapman, 37, 7147 Hibiscus Court, Riverdale, Ga., was charged July 29 with tampering with evidence - felony, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony. Additional charges were unsafe operation of radio or telephone, DUI -driving under the influence of alcohol and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent.
• Jamaya Nichols, 18, 4644 US Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged July 30 with family violence order violation.
