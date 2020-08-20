Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.