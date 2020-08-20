Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrest
- Malcom Duran Walton, 30, 150 Palmer Road, was charged June 10 with forgery in the fourth degree.
- Shaventreon Jacody Shannon, 30, 211 11th Avenue S.E., was charged Aug. 16 with criminal trespass-family violence.
- Mirna Pleitez, 43, 104 Weeks Avenue Lot 5 in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 16 with speeding.
- Martisha Rolunda Harvey, 48, 404 31st Avenue S.E., Apartment C, was charged Aug. 17 with battery.
- Joshua Taylor, 28, 2610 Georgia Highway 158 W. in Douglas, was charged Aug. 18 with probation violation.
- Brittany Cretes Herndon, 32, 223 Bonnie Tuk Road, was charged Aug. 19 with simple battery.
Animal Abuse
- A Moultrie woman reported animal abuse on Aug. 1 in reference to known people abusing her dog.
Child Abuse
- An Omega man reported child abuse on Aug. 17 in reference to child abuse occurring on U.S. Highway 319 N.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie man reported property damage on Aug. 17 in reference to an unknown person throwing a turkey out, hitting his vehicle’s passenger door and tearing off its side mirror.
Theft
- A Moultrie resident reported the theft of a gun and two knives worth a total of $700 on Aug. 7.
- A Moultrie woman reported theft by taking on Aug. 17 in reference to $5,500 of swings being taken by a contractor who she didn’t pay out of dissatisfaction.
- A Moultrie man reported theft on Aug. 17 in reference to a known person tasked with training their dog to have taken it or sold it after not giving any updates on it and dodging him after an attempt at confrontation.
Dispute
- A Moultrie woman reported a verbal dispute on Aug. 17 in reference to a known person who came to her yard, yelling at her about a vehicle belonging to her that was left there for servicing.
Battery
- A Norman Park woman reported simple battery on Aug. 17 in reference to her husband arguing with her about multiple incoming texts, pushing her and then wanting her out of their residence.
Entering Auto
- A Moultrie man reported entering auto on Aug. 17 in reference to an incident occurring on Clubview Drive caused by an unknown person.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Aug. 17 in reference to a known woman trespassing on his property next door after being previously served a writ of possession.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Joel Gonzalez Jr., 27, had a June 26 charge for probation violation added on Aug. 18.
- Adrian Seth Alford, 45, 532 Jonah Tillman, was charged Aug. 8 with possession of methamphetamine, fugitive from justice and bondsman off bond.
- Lorenzo Terrell Wilson, 27, 428 Ninth Street N.W., was charged Aug. 13 with aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and probation violation.
- Willie Brice, 47, 422 First Avenue N.W., was charged Aug. 13 with reckless driving, driving without license, failure to obey stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer-misdemeanor, and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Crystal Dorsey, 27, 927 Fifth Avenue S.W., was charged Aug. 19 with aggravated assault-family violence.
Information Report
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report on Aug. 13 in reference to two known juveniles yelling and cursing at her daughter while attempting to fight her in her home.
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report on Aug. 14 in reference to wanting her daughter removed from her property for refusing to take actions to prevent others from getting COVID-19 and getting violent because of it.
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report on Aug. 14 in reference to an unknown person taking her phone from her residence on Third Street S.E.
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report on Aug. 14 in reference to a known person threatening him about a civil issue over money.
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report on Aug. 14 in reference to wanting to retrieve clothing from her apartment but being barred from doing so by a known man.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of his lawn mower on Aug. 13.
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of two weed trimmers that were taken from his truck on Aug. 16.
Entering Auto
- A Moultrie resident reported an entering auto on Aug. 13 in reference to one occurring on Carolyn Street.
Assault
- A Moultrie woman reported assault on Aug, 16 in reference to a known man verbally assaulting a Quality Inn employee and then being trespassed from the property.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Edwin Jesus Esparza, 19, 130 Ortiz Lane, was charged Aug. 14 with false statements, etc. in matters within jurisdiction of state.
- Fidel Camilo-Tepatlou, 30, 50 Circle Road, was charged Aug. 16 with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without license, open container in vehicle and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
