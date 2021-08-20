Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Johnny Lee Harris, 54, of 3256 Old Adel Road, was charged Aug. 19 with failure to drive in a single lane, driving without a valid license and DUI.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Charles Dillard, 38, 93 Regency Village, was charged Aug. 20 with theft by taking.
• Marvin Dewayne Fish, 33, of 411 30th St. S.E., was charged Aug. 18 with failure to appear, battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Anthony Antonio McClendon, 25, 316 Honey Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 19 with battery (family violence).
