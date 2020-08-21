Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
- Bradley John Bishop, 31, 595 Carters Mill Road, was charged Aug. 15 with probation violation and speeding-first offense.
- Tymetrious Nyshaud Jenkins, 25, 1957 Sylvester Highway Lot 60, was charged Aug. 17 with possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, and possession of arms by convicted felon or first offender probationer.
- Krissi Lynn Boyd, 27, 177 Mark Lane, was charged Aug. 18 with criminal trespass and possession of meth.
- Donna Faye Gray, 1773 Funston Sigsbee Road, was charged Aug. 18 with no insurance, possession of meth and expired tag or decal..
- Justin Matthew Crosby, 31, 932 Roundtree Bridge in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 19 with defective equipment and driving while license withdrawn.
- Amber Nicole Griffin, 33, 2228 Sardis Church Road, was charged Aug. 19 with probation violation.
- Erica Denise Langley, 36, 709 Third Avenue N.W., was charged Aug. 19 with crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs/ intoxicants, and items prohibited for possession by inmates.
- Yuridia Fanny Sandobal-Dian, 31, 470 Christamss, was charged Aug. 19 with driving without license, child restraint law-child safety belt, and failure to drive within single lane.
- Clyde Doyle Hamby Jr., 29, 367 Omega Lane in Omega, had a charge of possession of drugs/weapons by inmates added on Aug. 19.
- Rogelio Garcia, 45, 1620 Overlook Drive, was charged Aug. 20 on a bench warrant.
- Wanda Katrina Goff, 144 East Gate Drive in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 20 with driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
- Mariza Calvario-Rodriguez, 34, 310 Yogi Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 20 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, and driving without license.
- Brenden Scott Pollock, 35, 132 Adams Road in Pavo, was charged Aug. 20 with probation violation.
Property Dispute
- A Norman Park man reported a property dispute on Aug. 20 in reference to his wife, from whom he was in the process of getting divorced, removing $3,610 worth of his lawn equipment and tools from their home without permission.
Burglary
- A Moultrie man reported burglary on Aug. 19 in reference to an unknown person breaking into his home and taking more than $2,849 worth of firearms, knives, accessories and gambling equipment.
Trespass
- A Moultrie woman reported trespass on Aug. 19 in reference to unknown vehicles spending time at a residence she rents out on Erve Williams Road after recently evicting the tenant.
Rape
- A Norman Park woman reported statutory rape on Aug. 19 in reference to an assault on Dennis Powell Lane in Norman Park involving a juvenile offender.
Assault
- A Moultrie resident reported aggravated assault on Aug. 19 in reference to a known person intentionally striking them with the rear-end of a vehicle on the 2800 block of Sylvester Drive.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- George Willie Harris Jr., 58, 1021 Joe Louis Avenue N.W., was charged Aug. 19 with probation violation.
- Kerry Yarnell Williams, 29, 525 27th Street S.E., Apartment 8, was charged Aug. 20 with driving without license on person, excessive volume on radio and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
Theft
- A Moultrie woman reported theft on Aug. 17 in reference to an unknown person stealing her vehicle from her home on 13th Street S.W.
- A Moultrie woman reported the misdemeanor theft by taking of her daughter’s bicycle on Aug. 17 by an unknown person.
- A Moultrie man reported the misdemeanor theft by taking of his ID, bank, Social Security and Medicaid cards by a known person who came into his home on Aug. 18
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Aug. 17 in reference to an unknown person breaking his home’s front window.
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Aug. 17 in reference to an unknown person damaging his mailbox while he and his wife slept.
Information Report
- A Moultrie man gave an information report on Aug. 17 in reference to an unknown person recklessly driving as they almost hit him.
- A Moultrie man gave an information report on Aug. 17 in reference to his daughter potentially running away after having issues with her conduct at home, not seeing her since earlier that day and noticing her having packed bags that are now gone.
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report on Aug. 18 in reference to a known person texting that they’ll shoot her.
Dispute
- A Moultrie woman reported a dispute on Aug. 17 in reference to two known people verbally arguing with one another, waking her.
- A Moultrie woman reported a dispute on Aug. 17 in reference to three known juveniles attacking her son in her yard.
- A Moultrie woman reported a domestic dispute on Aug. 18 in reference to arguing with a known person about leaving her home on 13th Avenue S.W. and breaking her necklace.
Threats
- A Moultrie woman reported terroristic threats and acts, and disorderly conduct on Aug. 17 in reference to a known juvenile stealing from his aunt, fighting his brother over it, then threatening to kill them.
- A Moultrie woman reported threats on Aug. 17 in reference to two unknown men threatening her nephews, cursing at them and gesturing toward shooting them.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Christina Sue Daughtry, 49, 963 Perry Road, was charged Aug. 15 with DUI-driving under the influence of glue/aerosol/toxic vapor.
