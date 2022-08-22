Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Naderge Chery, 37, 2153 Eagle Talon Cirvle, Fleming Island, Fla. was charged Aug. 20 with willful obstruction of law enforcement, speeding (69 mph in 55 mph zone) and driving while license suspended.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Robert George Sanders, 33, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 17 with theft by taking (misdemeanor).
• Jaquarious Landon Taylor, 26, 811 Second Ave. S.W., was charged Aug. 17 with eight counts of entering automobile.
• Nizarre Yizel Thompson, 22, 202 Sixth St. S.W., was charged Aug. 19 with driving while license suspended and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Taylor Grant Sellers, 27, 3630 Old Doerun Rd., was charged Aug. 19 with a probation violation.
• Jamie Bryant, 43, 2724 Pine View Drive, was charged Aug. 20 with theft by shoplifting.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Melissa Regina Jordan, 46, 209 Jasmine Lane Lot 2, Omega, was charged Aug. 12 with two probation violations.
• Alexander Michael Dunn, 30, 316 Bentley Crossing, College Park, was charged Aug. 18 with a probation violation.
• Larry Kyle Rowan, 25, 282 Cherry St. Lot 5, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 18 with a probation violation.
• Za’Nautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 24, 384 E. Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 17 with two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
• Edwards Allen Stoltman, 45, 204 Brookwood Place Apt. B, Valdosta, was charged Aug. 18 with harassing phone calls and electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicted nudity or sexually explicit conduct.
• Chance Dewayne Palmer, 25, 1612 South Blvd., was charged Aug. 16 with disorderly conduct.
• Keith Thomas Lawhorn, 39, 107 Evelyn Drive, was charged Aug. 19 with failure to appear.
• Gregory Ward, 52, 145 Quail Ridge, was charged Aug. 19 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Michelle Rene Powell, 43, 345 Patch Rd., was charged Aug. 19 with a probation violation.
• Justin Levin Thornton, 33, 86 Bryant Lane, Ray City, was charged Aug. 19 with a probation violation.
• Julire Ellen Canfield, 40, 217 Westwood Dr Lot 4, Fitzgerald, was charged Aug. 19 with a probation violation.
• Felix Olvera-Acuna, 40, 20 D St., Ray City, was charged Aug. 20 with failure to yield and driving without a license.
• Teresa Laverne Zeigler, 50, 710 W. Princeton St., Sylvester, was charged Aug. 19 with contempt of court and bail jumping (misdemeanor).
Incidents
• Officers with the MPD responded to the 700 block of Third St. S.E. in reference to a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, a 2007 Blue GMC Yukon was found engulfed in flames, according to the incident report. The Moultrie Fire Department reported to the scene and extinguished the fire. No cause for the fire was determined at the time of the report.
