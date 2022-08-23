Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Samuel Garcia, 48, 642 Bluebird Rd., was charged Aug. 22 with DUI, due care, driving without license and failure to drive within single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jamar Rashaud Weston, 32, 25 23rd St. S.E., was charged Aug. 23 with a probation violation.
• Joseph McMillan, 49, 1606 N.W. Highview Drive, Grain Valley, Mo., was charged Aug. 22 with disorderly conduct.
• Elizabeth Lee Foster, 57, 211 East Seventh St., Adel, was charged Aug. 22 with failure to appear.
• Ty’Quarious Ja’Quan Legget, 21, 633 Jamar Trail, Quitman, was charged Aug. 20 with theft by taking (misdemeanor).
• Misty Dawn Perkins, 30, 293 Cherry St. Lot 10, was charged Aug. 22 with a probation violation and criminal trespass - family violence and simple battery - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jerrod Perkins Trulock, 42, 262 Norwood St., Whigham, was charged Aug. 22 with two probation violations.
• Adam Gonzales, 40, 4470 US Hwy. 319 S. Lot 13, Tifton, was charged Aug. 22 with failure to appear.
• Aaron Jamall Hancock, 25, 116 Harley Drive, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 20 with a probation violation and battery - family violence (1st offense - misdemeanor).
• Joshua Finnegan, 31, 354 Vickers Bridge Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 21 with simple battery - family violence.
• Mark Edmond Hicks, 58, 354 Vickers Bridge Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 21 with simple battery - familu violence.
• Tommy Wendall Willoughby, 50, Funston, was charged Aug. 19 with battery - family violence.
• Amadeo Garcia, 34, 800 Swift Canteen Rd., was charged Aug. 21 with unlawful conduct during 911 call.
• Elisama Pedraza, 31, 1424 10th St. S.W., was charged Aug. 22 with DUI, two counts of endangering a child while DUI and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Craig Chapman, 51, 215 Hillcrest S.E., was charged Aug. 20 with stalking.
• Colin Joseph Daniels, 21, 289 Oak Grove Church Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Aug. 22 with driving while license suspended.
