Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Samuel Garcia, 48, 642 Bluebird Rd., was charged Aug. 22 with DUI, due care, driving without license and failure to drive within single lane.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jamar Rashaud Weston, 32, 25 23rd St. S.E., was charged Aug. 23 with a probation violation. 

• Joseph McMillan, 49, 1606 N.W. Highview Drive, Grain Valley, Mo., was charged Aug. 22 with disorderly conduct. 

• Elizabeth Lee Foster, 57, 211 East Seventh St., Adel, was charged Aug. 22 with failure to appear. 

• Ty’Quarious Ja’Quan Legget, 21, 633 Jamar Trail, Quitman, was charged Aug. 20 with theft by taking (misdemeanor). 

• Misty Dawn Perkins, 30, 293 Cherry St. Lot 10, was charged Aug. 22 with a probation violation and criminal trespass - family violence and simple battery - family violence. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jerrod Perkins Trulock, 42, 262 Norwood St., Whigham, was charged Aug. 22 with two probation violations. 

• Adam Gonzales, 40, 4470 US Hwy. 319 S. Lot 13, Tifton, was charged Aug. 22 with failure to appear.

• Aaron Jamall Hancock, 25, 116 Harley Drive, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 20 with a probation violation and battery - family violence (1st offense - misdemeanor).

• Joshua Finnegan, 31, 354 Vickers Bridge Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 21 with simple battery - family violence. 

• Mark Edmond Hicks, 58, 354 Vickers Bridge Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 21 with simple battery - familu violence. 

• Tommy Wendall Willoughby, 50, Funston, was charged Aug. 19 with battery - family violence.

• Amadeo Garcia, 34, 800 Swift Canteen Rd., was charged Aug. 21 with unlawful conduct during 911 call.

• Elisama Pedraza, 31, 1424 10th St. S.W., was charged Aug. 22 with DUI, two counts of endangering a child while DUI and failure to drive within a single lane. 

• Craig Chapman, 51, 215 Hillcrest S.E., was charged Aug. 20 with stalking. 

• Colin Joseph Daniels, 21, 289 Oak Grove Church Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Aug. 22 with driving while license suspended.

