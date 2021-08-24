Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Reginald Bernard Jackson, 22, 599 Freedom Trail, Brunswick, Ga., was charged August 21 with D.U.I., improper tag display and loud volume.
• Antonio Diaz, 21, 206 Ceader Road, was charged August 22 with failure to drive within a single lane, driving without a license, D.U.I.- drugs/alcohol, duty upon striking fixture, seatbelt violation, unsafe operation of radio or phone, interference with government property and open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Christina Lynn Haynes, 46, 7250 Ga. Hwy. 37 N., was charged August 23 with probation violation, remove or affixing plate to conceal vehicle ID and driving without a valid license.
• Kenrick Jamal Daniels, 29, 1020 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged August 20 with probation violation.
• Shaheem Wright, 19, 1614 Pettibone St., Flight City, Michigan, was charged August 20 with theft by deception.
• Dequan Clark, 19, 3605 Dupont St., Flint City, Michigan, was charged August 20 with willful obstruction of law enforcement and theft by deception.
• T’kiyah Thomas, 19, 708-D Seventh St. N.W., was charged August 21 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Justin Cedric Suber, 38, 603 Second St. S.E., was charged August 21 with criminal trespass-family violence and battery-family violence.
• Travien Jamal Walker, 29, 404 Port St. S.E. Apt B, was charged August 21 with theft by shoplifting.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Allen Scott Jones, 38, 6026 U.S. Hwy. 319 N., was charged August 22 with probation violation.
• Alphondriah Knighton, 17, 1521 Ninth St. S.W., was charged August 20 with battery.
• Joshua Daniel Nolin, 30, 108 Crum Road, was charged August 19 with battery-family violence and possession of methamphetamine.
• Marvyn Esmali Ajpop, 26, 192 Ewer Road Lot 6, was charged August 19 with child molestation.
• Kip Shawn Raynor, 30, 9939 Walker Road, Albany, was charged August 23 with probation violation.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to 3000 block of Tallokas Point Road in reference to theft. Complainant claimed a family member had helped them move from Ocilla. During the move, the complainant said that the family member had reloaded a Loco Creole 100 Qt. cooker and a generator back onto their vehicle and would not return them after multiple requests. The cooker and generator had a total estimated value of $875.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Lower Meigs Road in reference to a hit and run. After deputies arrived a dark blue Crown Victoria was seen with damage to the passenger front quarter panel where it had struck a power pole. Small amounts of marijuana along with a “rolled blunt” were found within the vehicle.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Woodmen Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated that while they were out of town a weight bench, two bars, 12-14 weight plates of various sizes and a black duffle bag containing shoes and clothing were all taken out of two separate storage buildings. There was also damage to the paint on the complainant's motorcycle. The value of the damage was estimated at $1,000 and the taken items were valued at a total of $950.
