Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Donald Andrews, 55, 3706 Pace Blvd., Pensacola, Fla., was charged Aug. 23 with speeding (first offense) and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Taylor Grace Fisher, 19, 1416 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Aug. 23 with a probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Joseph Earl Phillips, 23, 907 Hillcrest Ave., was charged Aug. 23 with a probation violation.
• Christin Tyler Martin, 24, 1372 Gene McQueen Rd., was charged Aug. 23 with speeding (58 mph in a 35 mph zone) and driving without a valid license.
• Steven Dempsey Schnackenberg, 54, 412 31st Ave. S.E. Apt. G, was charged Aug. 22 with battery (family violence).
• David Scott Eck, 48, 902 Ash Drive, Smithville, Mo., was charged Aug. 22 with simple battery and disorderly conduct.
• Allison Renee Arrington, 41, 1205 Sumner Rd., was charged Aug. 18 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• William Daniel Grace, 40, 115 Garden Lane, was charged Aug. 23 with battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor and terroristic threats and acts - misdemeanor.
• Anival Leonel Bamaca-Diaz, 32, 452 Dorminey Rd. Lot 1 was charged Aug. 23 with a probation violation.
• Odalys Perez-Perez, 21, 112 Sherry Lane, Thomasville, was charged Aug. 23 with driving without a valid license and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
