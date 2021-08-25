Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Sergio Daniel Perez-Sifuentes, 18, 280 Newsome Road, was charged August 25 with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Timothy Mark Hobgood II, 30, 894 Circle Road, was charged August 24 with two counts of probation violation.
• Brain Craig, 50, 204 Sam Sales Road Lot C, was charged August 24 with battery-family violence.
• Anthony Ladd Dennis, 33, 53 Rebecca St., Thomasville, was charged August 24 with failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.