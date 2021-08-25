Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Sergio Daniel Perez-Sifuentes, 18, 280 Newsome Road, was charged August 25 with sexual battery and kidnapping.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Timothy Mark Hobgood II, 30, 894 Circle Road, was charged August 24 with two counts of probation violation.

• Brain Craig, 50, 204 Sam Sales Road Lot C, was charged August 24 with battery-family violence.

• Anthony Ladd Dennis, 33, 53 Rebecca St., Thomasville, was charged August 24 with failure to appear.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you