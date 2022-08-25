Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kewanda Denise Graham, 40, 1608 Chestnut Ave., Tifton, was charged Aug. 24 with DUI and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Krystal Nicole Dehim, 29, 400 White Oak Lane, Jackson, was charged Aug. 24 with public indecency and disorderly conduct.
• Max Oakley Whitfield, 61, 2604 Sylvester Drive, was charged Aug. 24 with pedestrian under the influence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Francisco Gonzalez Reyes, 47, 5941 Cool Springs Rd., was charged Aug. 24 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Norman Lee Williams Jr., 25, 1724 Bass Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Aug. 24 with a probation violation.
• Talita Foster Williams, 43, 40 Wright Rd., Naylor, Ga., was charged Aug. 24 with a probation violation.
