Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Kewanda Denise Graham, 40, 1608 Chestnut Ave., Tifton, was charged Aug. 24 with DUI and failure to drive within a single lane. 

• Krystal Nicole Dehim, 29, 400 White Oak Lane, Jackson, was charged Aug. 24 with public indecency and disorderly conduct.

• Max Oakley Whitfield, 61, 2604 Sylvester Drive, was charged Aug. 24 with pedestrian under the influence.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Francisco Gonzalez Reyes, 47, 5941 Cool Springs Rd., was charged Aug. 24 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

• Norman Lee Williams Jr., 25, 1724 Bass Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Aug. 24 with a probation violation. 

• Talita Foster Williams, 43, 40 Wright Rd., Naylor, Ga., was charged Aug. 24 with a probation violation. 

