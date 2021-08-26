Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Traivon Samuel Littleton, 30, 13 W. Bethel Ave., was charged August 25 with battery-family violence.

• Bobby Allen Wilson, 37, 2010 W. Broad Ave. Apt 128, Albany, was charged August 25 with aggravated stalking.

• Tamryn Jorden Burkdoll, 28, 177 Hwy. 111, was charged August 25 with aggravated battery-family violence.

Incidents

A deputy was dispatched to 800 block of Hwy. 33 S. in reference to a report of damage to a vehicle. Multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vans on the property. An exact number was not disclosed.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you