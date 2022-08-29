Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Wendy Tuton, 54, 7470 Quarter Horse Lane, Gainesville, Ga., was charged Aug. 25 with DUI.
• MaCalton Marcel Rathel, 43, 1388 N. Pinetree Blvd., Thomasville, was charged Aug. 20 with driving while license suspended, driver exercise due care and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Terrance Jannon Long, 39, 142 Renee Lane, Sylvester, was charged Aug. 20 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and expired or no registration or title.
• Christopher Russel Nomdo, 37, 288 Peachtree St., Doerun, was charged Aug. 21 with failure to stop for stop sign, DUI and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Oscar Bamaca, 27, 1491 S Broad St, Cairo, was charged Aug. 27 with DUI - refusal, failure to drive within a single lane, open container in vehicle, driving without license and due care.
• Tylan Braxton Brice, 18, 603 First St. S.W., was charged Aug. 28 with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and DUI - driving under the influence of drugs.
• Wandell Clayton Hawkins, 49, 2009 Thigpen Trail, Hartsfield, was charged Aug. 26 with expired vehicle tag or decal, due care, tires and open container in vehicle. Additional charges were driving on the wrong side of the road and DUI.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jesus Wayne Jarnagin, 32, 504 Circle Rd., was charged Aug. 24 with possession of cocaine, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crime(s).
• Patricia Michelle Bell ,48, 719 East Central Ave., was charged Aug. 27 with bail jumping and contempt of court.
• Wily Ruiz-Mejia, 21, 175 Roy Price Rd., was charged Aug. 28 with driving without a valid license.
• Max Oakley Whitfield, 61, 2604 Sylvester Drive, was charged Aug. 28 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Victor Hugo Corona-Fuentes, 18, 140 S Academy St., Funston, was charged Aug. 26 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Maribel Godinez-Perez, 43, 233 Still Rd., Ellenton, was charged Aug. 19 with failure to stop at a stop sign and no license.
• Emmanuel Hernandez, 20, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N. Lot 19, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 20 with failure to appear and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Fernando Ventruea-Perez 44, 108 Ulm St., Omega, was charged Aug. 16 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Anterrio Temetrius Merritt, 30, 290 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 26 with a probation violation, aggravated battery (family violence) and false imprisonment.
• Gregory Lamar Daniels, 30, 301 Garlington Ave. Apt 45, Waycross, Ga., was charged Aug .28 with failure to appear.
• Christopher Dee Hood, 45, 742 Edison, was charged Aug. 27 with three probation violations.
• Faye Dionne Davis, 51, 114 Seventh St. S.W., was charged Aug. 26 with stalking.
• Joshua Willie Fender, 39, 553 27th St. S.E. Apt. 2, was charged Aug. 29 with failure to appear.
• Martavius Deyon McWorther, 33, 1906 Keystone Ave., Albany, was charged Aug. 28 with a probation violation.
• Alfredo Lopez Munoz, 34, 1295 Cottonwood Rd., Meigs, was charged Aug. 27 with littering, DUI, failure to drive within a single lane and reckless driving. Additional charges were an open container in vehicle and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Raul Sanchez, 44, 18 Revells Rd., Tifton, was charged Aug. 28 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Adrian Beal, 328, 1972 Sardis Church Rd., was charged Aug. 28 with DUI, defective equipment, open container in vehicle and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
