Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Trayvin Dwayne Owens, 27, 1208 11th Ave. N.W., was charged August 2 with two counts of criminal trespass, battery and cruelty to children.

Terrance Osby, 30, 1108 Grant Court, was charged August 2 with probation violation.

Matthew James Denham, 20, 1909 Second St. S.E., was charged August 2 with financial transaction card fraud.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Katrina Frankie Buckner, 57, 5402 Hwy. 37, was charged July 23 with indecent exposure.

Milo Dewayne Simpson Jr., 27, 127 Country Circle, was charged August 2 with two counts of probation violation.

Jonquarius Haynes, 29, 225 Third St. N.W., was charged August 2 with probation violation.

Julie Ann Yates, 44, 601 Riggs Store Road, was charged August 1 with failure to appear.

Donnarius Tafari Stringer, 20, 1404 Sixth Ave., was charged August 3 with driving while license suspended. 

Axel Jesus Ramos-Chavez, 20, 42 Pine Valley Circle, was charged July 29 with driving without a valid license, speeding and no insurance.

Incidents

Deputies were dispatched to 100 block of East Weeks St., in Norman Park in reference to a past burglary. The complainant claimed that “some gas powered lawn equipment and copper wire” had been taken from their shed behind the house. A value of the stolen items was not given.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Lower Meigs Road in reference to theft. This same property had previously had “several power tools and tool boxes taken in a past crime.” Regarding this complaint, the value or description of the taken items was not given.

Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Hwy. 133 S., in reference to the theft of a utility trailer. The black trailer was valued at $2,600.

