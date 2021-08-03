Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Trayvin Dwayne Owens, 27, 1208 11th Ave. N.W., was charged August 2 with two counts of criminal trespass, battery and cruelty to children.
• Terrance Osby, 30, 1108 Grant Court, was charged August 2 with probation violation.
• Matthew James Denham, 20, 1909 Second St. S.E., was charged August 2 with financial transaction card fraud.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Katrina Frankie Buckner, 57, 5402 Hwy. 37, was charged July 23 with indecent exposure.
• Milo Dewayne Simpson Jr., 27, 127 Country Circle, was charged August 2 with two counts of probation violation.
• Jonquarius Haynes, 29, 225 Third St. N.W., was charged August 2 with probation violation.
• Julie Ann Yates, 44, 601 Riggs Store Road, was charged August 1 with failure to appear.
• Donnarius Tafari Stringer, 20, 1404 Sixth Ave., was charged August 3 with driving while license suspended.
• Axel Jesus Ramos-Chavez, 20, 42 Pine Valley Circle, was charged July 29 with driving without a valid license, speeding and no insurance.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to 100 block of East Weeks St., in Norman Park in reference to a past burglary. The complainant claimed that “some gas powered lawn equipment and copper wire” had been taken from their shed behind the house. A value of the stolen items was not given.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Lower Meigs Road in reference to theft. This same property had previously had “several power tools and tool boxes taken in a past crime.” Regarding this complaint, the value or description of the taken items was not given.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Hwy. 133 S., in reference to the theft of a utility trailer. The black trailer was valued at $2,600.
