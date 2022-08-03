Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Travien Jamal Walker, 30, 404 Port St. S.E. Apt B, was charged Aug. 2 with failure to appear.
• Antonio Villeda, 50, 376 Lane Rd., was charged Aug. 2 with DUI, driving without a valid license, open container in vehicle and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Gerald Jerry Watts, 54, 104 Second St. S.W., was charged Aug. 1 with disorderly conduct.
• Michelle Ashley Walton, 29, 835 Shy Manor Drive Apt 3, was charged July 27 with battery.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
• Melisa Angelica Arviso, 43, 1177 Holmes Drive, was charged Aug. 3 with an expired vehicle tag or decal and no insurance.
• Amanda Jane Hall, 47, 214 Smokey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 2 with failure to appear.
• Brian Anthony Harrison, 31, 1977 Ga. Hwy. 37 E., was charged July 29 with contempt of court, driving with a suspended license (third offense) and windshield.
• Jamar Rahaud Weston, 32, 25 23rd St. S.E., was charged Aug. 2 with failure to appear.
• Cheynnoa Iris Barber, 17, 105 31st Ave. N.E., was charged July 23 with disorderly conduct.
• Durian Marquis Ousley, 46, 904 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Aug. 1 with battery.
