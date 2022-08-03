Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Travien Jamal Walker, 30, 404 Port St. S.E. Apt B, was charged Aug. 2 with failure to appear.

• Antonio Villeda, 50, 376 Lane Rd., was charged Aug. 2 with DUI, driving without a valid license, open container in vehicle and driving on the wrong side of the road.

• Gerald Jerry Watts, 54, 104 Second St. S.W., was charged Aug. 1 with disorderly conduct.

• Michelle Ashley Walton, 29, 835 Shy Manor Drive Apt 3, was charged July 27 with battery.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Melisa Angelica Arviso, 43, 1177 Holmes Drive, was charged Aug. 3 with an expired vehicle tag or decal and no insurance. 

• Amanda Jane Hall, 47, 214 Smokey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 2 with failure to appear.

• Brian Anthony Harrison, 31, 1977 Ga. Hwy. 37 E., was charged July 29 with contempt of court, driving with a suspended license (third offense) and windshield. 

• Jamar Rahaud Weston, 32, 25 23rd St. S.E., was charged Aug. 2 with failure to appear.

• Cheynnoa Iris Barber, 17, 105 31st Ave. N.E., was charged July 23 with disorderly conduct.

• Durian Marquis Ousley, 46, 904 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Aug. 1 with battery.

