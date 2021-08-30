Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jakya Sharkivia Woods, 29, 405 11th Court S.E., was charged August 27 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Karina Silva, 24, 289 Edwards St., was charged August 25 with theft by taking.
• Shaheem Stanvis Wright, 19, 1614 Pettibone St., Flight City, Michigan, was charged August 26 with refund fraud.
• Zebulon Clay Taylor, 42, 1264 Bay Rocky Ford Road, Hartsfield, was charged August 26 with parole violation.
• Robert Michael Williams, 58, 143 Bay Pole Road, was charged August 28 with failure to appear.
• Stephanie Renee Wynn, 33, 1218 Stewart Road, Thomasville, was charged August 28 with interference with custody.
• Nicholas Witt, 40, 208 Hollow Grove Circle, Sparks, was charged August 27 with probation violation.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched on August 26 to the 400 block of State Route 33 in reference to a theft. The complainant claimed that sometime over the weekend the security cameras’ wires were cut and two catalytic converters had been stolen off two trucks on the property.
• Deputies were dispatched on August 29 to the 200 block of Robin Lane in reference to damage to property. During the night, the complainant and their family was woken by the “sound of shattering glass.” After deputies arrived, it was discovered that a rock had been thrown through a bedroom window of the home. Nobody was hurt during the incident. The estimated value of the shattered window was $300.
