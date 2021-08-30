Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.