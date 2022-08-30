Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Johnathan Whitney Robie, 35, 1215 Old Doerun Rd., was charged Aug. 26 with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during the commission of crime and feeling or attempting to elude. Additional charges were possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of a schedule I substance with intent to distribute.

• Brandon Lee Berry, 28, 251 Cedar St, was charged Aug. 25 with theft by taking (misdemeanor).

• George Callahan IV, 27, Moultrie, was charged Aug. 25 with two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, a probation violation and failure to appear.

• Rodrigus Sellers, 33, 800 Northside Drive, Moultrie, was charged Aug. 29 with theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor). 

• Marion Leon Sweet, 60, 800 First Ave. S.W., was charged Aug. 29 with a probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Roderick Jerome Spradley, 45, 807 Sixth St. S.E., was charged Aug. 26 with willful obstruction of law enforcement and driving while license suspended. 

• Jerome Alex Pope, 56, 988 Jonah Tillman Rd., was charged Aug. 27 with a probation violation and child molestation.

• Keetheen Gregory Massey, 59, 1243 Woodmen Road, was charged Aug. 28 with aggravated assault. 

• Bobby Ray Beaty, 84, 194 Brandi Drive, was charged Aug. 27 with landlord duties as to utilities.

• Keith Thomas Lawhorn, 39, 107 Evelyn Drive, was charged Aug. 29 with failure to appear and a probation violation.

• Ginger Michelle Adderton, 52, 1603 Lower Meigs Rd., was charged Aug. 29 with three bad checks. 

• Demetrius Deshawn McBride, 35, 1002 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged Aug. 29 with a probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender. 

• Victor Amador-Manuel Lucio, 40, 609 Sardis Church Rd., was charged Aug. 28 with speeding and DUI. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you