Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Johnathan Whitney Robie, 35, 1215 Old Doerun Rd., was charged Aug. 26 with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during the commission of crime and feeling or attempting to elude. Additional charges were possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of a schedule I substance with intent to distribute.
• Brandon Lee Berry, 28, 251 Cedar St, was charged Aug. 25 with theft by taking (misdemeanor).
• George Callahan IV, 27, Moultrie, was charged Aug. 25 with two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, a probation violation and failure to appear.
• Rodrigus Sellers, 33, 800 Northside Drive, Moultrie, was charged Aug. 29 with theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor).
• Marion Leon Sweet, 60, 800 First Ave. S.W., was charged Aug. 29 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Roderick Jerome Spradley, 45, 807 Sixth St. S.E., was charged Aug. 26 with willful obstruction of law enforcement and driving while license suspended.
• Jerome Alex Pope, 56, 988 Jonah Tillman Rd., was charged Aug. 27 with a probation violation and child molestation.
• Keetheen Gregory Massey, 59, 1243 Woodmen Road, was charged Aug. 28 with aggravated assault.
• Bobby Ray Beaty, 84, 194 Brandi Drive, was charged Aug. 27 with landlord duties as to utilities.
• Keith Thomas Lawhorn, 39, 107 Evelyn Drive, was charged Aug. 29 with failure to appear and a probation violation.
• Ginger Michelle Adderton, 52, 1603 Lower Meigs Rd., was charged Aug. 29 with three bad checks.
• Demetrius Deshawn McBride, 35, 1002 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged Aug. 29 with a probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender.
• Victor Amador-Manuel Lucio, 40, 609 Sardis Church Rd., was charged Aug. 28 with speeding and DUI.
