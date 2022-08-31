Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Wendy Tauton, 54, 7470 Quarter Horse Lane, Gainesville, Ga., was charged Aug. 25 with DUI.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Rodrihus Sellars, 33, 800 Northside Drive, was charged Aug. 30 with two counts of theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
• Dechane Lavonte Williams, 32, 521 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Aug. 20 with two counts of criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• David Scott Eck, 48, 902 Ash Drive, Smithville, Mo., was charged Aug. 22 with simple battery and disorderly conduct.
• Quantrell Na’Borise Toomer, 27, 2336 Ga. Hwy. 133 S., was charged Aug. 30 with failure to appear/bench warrant and probation violation.
• Glenn Austin Taylor, 57, 10 Fifth St. S.E., was charged Aug. 29 with three probation violations and four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Additional charges were tail lights lenses, failure to stop for a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license withdrawn, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and Moultrie Municipal Court bench warrant for hands free violation and suspended license (2nd offense).
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• John Allen Touchton, 53, 127 Mills St., Norman Park, was charged Aug. 30 with theft by deception - felony and theft by conversion - felony.
• Amadeo Garcia, 34, 800 Swift Canteen Rd., was charged Aug. 21 with unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
• Matthew James Denham, 21, 166 Cox Ave., was charged Aug. 17 with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
