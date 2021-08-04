Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Misty Dawn Perkins, 29, 1708 First Ave. S.E. Room 228, was charged July 3 with possession and use of a drug related object and unlawful conduct during 911 call or contacted 911 with the intention to harass.
• Anthony Lorenzo Giddens, 39, 94 Fourth Ave. N.W. Apt B, is on hold for U.S. Marshals as of July 3.
• Everett Vontis Daniels, 34, 925 Barbara Circle, was charged July 3 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Nicole Samantha Orr, 26, 261 Bama Trail, Chatchee, Ala., is on hold for Brooks County as of July 3.
• Conney Flocell Jr., 67, 4047 Ross St., Meigs, was charged July 3 with failure to appear.
