Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

William Eric Joyner, 19, 2081 Vinson Road, Meigs, was charged August 4 with possession of a drug related object, D.U.I.-Drugs and adult restraint seat belt law.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Demetrius Monshawn Johnson, 19, 245 Smithwick Bridge Road, was charged August 4 with driving while license suspended, windshield requirement and no insurance.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Johnta Deshun Harris, 27, 623 Ninth Ave., was charged August 1 with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, lighted headlights required and possession and use of a drug related object.

Misty Dawn Perkins, 29, 1708 First Ave. S.E. Room 228, was charged August 3 with possession and use of a drug related object and unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 with the intention to harass. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 31, 126 North Academy St., Funston, was charged August 4 with probation violation.

Joseph Robert Monday, 46, 176 Ewer Road, was charged August 4 with probation violation.

Frederick Gardner Jr., 29, 167 Hancock Trail, was charged August 4 with bail jumping. 

Shannon Michele Cobile, 33, 912 Grey Ave., Campbell, Fla., was charged August 4 with probation violation.

Billy Ansley, 39, 165 Hawthorne Drive, was charged August 4 with failure to appear.

