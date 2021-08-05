Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• William Eric Joyner, 19, 2081 Vinson Road, Meigs, was charged August 4 with possession of a drug related object, D.U.I.-Drugs and adult restraint seat belt law.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Demetrius Monshawn Johnson, 19, 245 Smithwick Bridge Road, was charged August 4 with driving while license suspended, windshield requirement and no insurance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Johnta Deshun Harris, 27, 623 Ninth Ave., was charged August 1 with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, lighted headlights required and possession and use of a drug related object.
• Misty Dawn Perkins, 29, 1708 First Ave. S.E. Room 228, was charged August 3 with possession and use of a drug related object and unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 with the intention to harass.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 31, 126 North Academy St., Funston, was charged August 4 with probation violation.
• Joseph Robert Monday, 46, 176 Ewer Road, was charged August 4 with probation violation.
• Frederick Gardner Jr., 29, 167 Hancock Trail, was charged August 4 with bail jumping.
• Shannon Michele Cobile, 33, 912 Grey Ave., Campbell, Fla., was charged August 4 with probation violation.
• Billy Ansley, 39, 165 Hawthorne Drive, was charged August 4 with failure to appear.
