Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Brandon Everett Crosby, 23, 1063 County Line Rd., Doerun, was charged Aug. 4 with failure to appear.
• Ja’Michael Dequanvion Simpson, 24, 226 Seventh St. N.W., was charged Aug. 3 with probation violation.
• Willie Frank Pace, 67, 1406 Tree Farm Rd., was charged Aug. 3 with aggravated stalking.
• Courtney Shanae Dubose, 36, 23910 US Hwy. 319 N., was charged Aug. 4 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Steven Brian Fortson, 41, 1657 Joe Lawrence Rd., Sycamore, Ga., was charged Aug. 3 with probation violation, bail jumping - misdemeanor and failure to appear.
• John Wesley, 40, 517 Campbell St., Thomasville, was charged Aug. 4 with probation violation.
