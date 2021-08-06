Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Jessica Lynn Burnette, 37, 5099 U.S. Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged August 5 with driving without a valid license, driving while tag is suspended and no insurance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kayla Leann Burnham, 22, 522 Rogers St., Tifton, was charged August 5 with possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. of a controlled substance; theft by receiving stolen property; giving false information or false name and possession of a drug related object.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Frederick Gardner Jr., 29, 167 Hancock Trail, was charged August 5 with public indecency.
• Tamara Lynn Walker, 50, 931 Oak St., Waycross, Ga., was charged August 5 with probation violation.
