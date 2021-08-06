Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Jessica Lynn Burnette, 37, 5099 U.S. Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged August 5 with driving without a valid license, driving while tag is suspended and no insurance.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Kayla Leann Burnham, 22, 522 Rogers St., Tifton, was charged August 5 with possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. of a controlled substance; theft by receiving stolen property; giving false information or false name and possession of a drug related object.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Frederick Gardner Jr., 29, 167 Hancock Trail, was charged August 5 with public indecency.

• Tamara Lynn Walker, 50, 931 Oak St., Waycross, Ga., was charged August 5 with probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you