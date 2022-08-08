Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Shontay Jordan, 28, 419 31st St. S.E., was charged Aug. 5 with a probation violation.

• Joshua Elliot Morrison, 21, 1892 Four Mile Rd., Albany, was charged Aug. 5 with driving while license suspended, seatbelt violation - adult, speeding (59 mph in 45 mph zone) and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Quintin O’Neal Kennedy, 26, 312 W. Bethel Ave., was charged Aug. 7 with aggravated assault and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor). 

• Sammy Lee Hill, 50, 1109 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Aug. 7 with theft by taking (felony).

• Tyreik Sha’Heim Jackson, 26, 518 Fourth St. S.W. Apt. 1, was charged Aug. 5 with theft by taking.

• Marion Leon Sweet, 60, 800 First Ave. S.W., was charged Aug. 4 with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt of a crime. 

• Terry Lee Barber, 56, 618 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged Aug. 4 with battery - family violence. 

• Kaysha Nashell Trim, 30, 1024 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Aug. 5 with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Arthur Lee King, 61, 1054 Brannon St, Pavo, was charged Aug. 6 with a probation violation.

• Aniya Patillo, 22, 624 Oak Circle, was charged Aug. 5 with criminal trespass-family violence.

• Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 20, Moultrie, was charged Aug. 5 with failure to appear. 

• Waylon Joe Selph, 43, 235 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Aug. 6 with a probation violation. 

• Rocky Lee Wise, 33, 1163 Hall Road, was charged Aug. 6 with aggravated assault (family violence), false imprisonment (family violence), failure to appear and reckless conduct. Additional charges were interference with 911 and simple battery.

• Manuel Argeta-Perez, 53, 794 Circle Road, was charged Aug. 7 with loitering/prowling.

• Anthony Ladon, 52, 4644 Ga. Hwy. 319 N., was charged Aug. 7 with simple battery - family violence. 

• Donnie Andrew Bryant, 26, 320 S. Main St., Reidsville, Ga., was charged Aug. 5 with a probation violation.

• Alex Terell Harvey, 36, 393 Pecan Drive, Camilla, was charged Aug. 5 with two counts of filing false documents and a probation violation.

• Keetheen Gregory Massey, 59, 1243 Woodmen Rd., was charged Aug. 4 with criminal trespass.

