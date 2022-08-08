Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Shontay Jordan, 28, 419 31st St. S.E., was charged Aug. 5 with a probation violation.
• Joshua Elliot Morrison, 21, 1892 Four Mile Rd., Albany, was charged Aug. 5 with driving while license suspended, seatbelt violation - adult, speeding (59 mph in 45 mph zone) and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Quintin O’Neal Kennedy, 26, 312 W. Bethel Ave., was charged Aug. 7 with aggravated assault and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
• Sammy Lee Hill, 50, 1109 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Aug. 7 with theft by taking (felony).
• Tyreik Sha’Heim Jackson, 26, 518 Fourth St. S.W. Apt. 1, was charged Aug. 5 with theft by taking.
• Marion Leon Sweet, 60, 800 First Ave. S.W., was charged Aug. 4 with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt of a crime.
• Terry Lee Barber, 56, 618 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged Aug. 4 with battery - family violence.
• Kaysha Nashell Trim, 30, 1024 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Aug. 5 with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Arthur Lee King, 61, 1054 Brannon St, Pavo, was charged Aug. 6 with a probation violation.
• Aniya Patillo, 22, 624 Oak Circle, was charged Aug. 5 with criminal trespass-family violence.
• Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 20, Moultrie, was charged Aug. 5 with failure to appear.
• Waylon Joe Selph, 43, 235 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Aug. 6 with a probation violation.
• Rocky Lee Wise, 33, 1163 Hall Road, was charged Aug. 6 with aggravated assault (family violence), false imprisonment (family violence), failure to appear and reckless conduct. Additional charges were interference with 911 and simple battery.
• Manuel Argeta-Perez, 53, 794 Circle Road, was charged Aug. 7 with loitering/prowling.
• Anthony Ladon, 52, 4644 Ga. Hwy. 319 N., was charged Aug. 7 with simple battery - family violence.
• Donnie Andrew Bryant, 26, 320 S. Main St., Reidsville, Ga., was charged Aug. 5 with a probation violation.
• Alex Terell Harvey, 36, 393 Pecan Drive, Camilla, was charged Aug. 5 with two counts of filing false documents and a probation violation.
• Keetheen Gregory Massey, 59, 1243 Woodmen Rd., was charged Aug. 4 with criminal trespass.
