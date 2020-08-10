Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Clarence Irvin Richardson, 51, 1336 Highway 319 N., Lot 101, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 2 with simple assault (family violence).

• Carmen Gomez, 53, 212 Clifford Drive, was charged Aug. 4 with simple battery (family violence).

• Sandra Camp Gonzales, 56, 238 Coy Cox Road, Lot 8, Omega, was charged Aug. 4 with simple battery (family violence).

• Tyler Aubrey Wood, 22, 1051 Crosland, Omega, was charged Aug. 4 with theft by taking.

• Robert Earl Stanley, 51, 157 Mimosa Lane, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 4 with simple battery (family violence).

• Tauni Charmaine King, 27, 1330 Highway 319 N, Lot 83, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 4 with disorderly conduct, interfering with a 911 call and obstruction.

• Arthur Lee Smith III, 35, 1421 10th St. S.W., was charged Aug. 5 with probation violation, bail jumping, failure to appear and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

• Heather Cooper, 22, 187 Anderson Drive, was charged Aug. 4 with simple battery (family violence).

• Hannah Fraith Holston, 19, of Social Circle, Ga., was charged Aug. 4 with failure to appear.

• Zanautica Ziilinyih Wheeler, 22, 384 E. Gate Drive, was charged Aug. 4 with criminal trespass (family violence).

• Kendrick DM Blackwell, 29, 405 11th St. S.E., was charged Aug. 3 with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, simple battery on a police officer, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit a crime, interference with government property, possession of cocaine and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

• Donna Beck, 49, 656 Chapman Road, was charged Aug. 4 with failure to appear.

• Matthew Joseph Self, 23, 235 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Aug. 4 with probation violation.

• Christopher Dee Hood, 43, 1325 Highway 122, Pavo, was charged Aug. 2 with aggravated stalking; a charge of probation violation was added Aug. 4.

• Tomas Sanchez, 44, 233 DeMott St., was charged Aug. 3 with DUI, failure to drive in a single lane and driving without a license.

• Michael Lee Benson, 32, of Sparks, was charged Aug. 1 with home invasion, aggravated assault and armed robbery in connection with a May 21 incident.

• Andrew Lee Crawford, 44, 600 13th Ave. S.W., was charged Aug. 1 with two counts probation violation.

• John Austin Carter, 38, of Cordele, Ga., was charged Aug. 1 with failure to appear.

• Christopher William Bloebaum, 46, of Tifton, was charged July 31 with theft by taking and theft of services.

• Brandon McCook, 31, 526 Tucker Road, was charged July 29 with criminal trespass.

• Nathaniel Banks, 21, 205 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 6 with simple battery.

• Aniya Patillo, 20, 624 Oak Circle, was charged Aug. 6 with computer or electronic pornography and battery.

• Ja’Naviean Keion Peterson, 18, 1201 Sixth Ave. N.W. #B, was arrested Aug. 6 on a bench warrant.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

• Johnnie Arnell Gibbon, 71, 170 Cox Lane, was charged Aug. 4 with disorderly conduct.

• Salvador Martinez, 34, of Albany, was charged Aug. 5 with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

• Anthony Antonio Walker, 45, of Tallahassee, Fla., was charged Aug. 4 with probation violation.

• William Ralph Massey, 50, 808 Causey Road, was charged Aug. 4 with probation violation.

• Roncesta Lamont Hudson, 45, of Camilla, was charged Aug. 3 with probation violation.

• Jakeem Ward, 18, 134 Oak Circle, was charged Aug. 3 with statutory rape.

• Alan Jared Ford, 46, 120 Second St. S.W., was charged Aug. 3 with probation violation.

• Julio Caesar Martinez, 19, 264 E. Gate Drive, was charged July 31 with possession of a drug-related object and possession of THC oil.

• Vera Elizabeth Morris, 37, 1101 14th St. S.E., was charged Aug. 2 with theft by receiving.

• Timothy Edward Cooley, 36, 2915 E. Central Ave., was charged Aug. 2 with probation violation.

• Anthony Rhodes, 42, 708  10th Ave. N.W. was charged Aug. 1 with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, fleeing/attempting to elude an officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while license withdrawn and reckless driving.

• Joseph Jeral Phillips, 32, 533 27th St. S.E., Apt. 3, was charged July 22 with felony possession of marijuana; a charge of probation violation was added July 31.

• Terron Nichole Lasseter, 29, 21 23rd St. S.E., was charged Aug. 1 with a headlight violation and DUI.

• Courzerian Williams, 17, 909 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Aug. 1 with driving without a license, fleeing/attempting to elude an officer, violation of the hands-free law and failure to stop for a stop sign.

• Phillip Walker, 33, 121 E. Bay Ave., Doerun, was charged Aug. 4 with driving while license withdrawn and simple battery (family violence).

• Derrick Donta Key, 38, of Moultrie, was charged Aug. 5 with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license.

• Joel Gonzalez Jr., 27, was charged Aug. 1 with interference with government property and on Aug. 2 with robbery by sudden snatching.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

• Roddie Antwuan Lamar, 35, 1309 12th St. N.W., Berlin, was charged Aug. 3 with probation violation.

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

• Gevonte Stephens, 24, of Albany, was charged Aug. 4 with speeding and driving while license withdrawn.

• Nikito Hicks, 46, of Camilla, was charged Aug. 4 with defective equipment and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

• Ricky King, 56, of Tifton, was charged Aug. 2 with driving while license suspended, driving without vehicle registration and stolen license plates.

• Hiriberto Briton, 49, 123 Presley Place, Norman Park, was charged July 31 with expired tag and DUI.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

• Al Jerome Young, 33, 618 Fourth Court N.W., was charged Aug. 5 with two counts each of false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and rape. The offenses are linked to an incident April 29, 2019.

• Jose Benito Aguilar, 30, 1474 Old Doerun Road, was charged Aug. 5 with speeding and driving while license withdrawn.

• Demartez Rashard Simpson, 31, Camilla, was charged Aug. 4 with speeding and driving while license withdrawn.

• Quatesha Qanee Williams, 21, 805 Sixth St. N.W., Apt. C, was charged Aug. 3 with DUI, endangering a child under the age of 14 (DUI), child restraint violation and speeding.

• Ulysses Gamble, 38, 507 Seventh St. S.W., was charged Aug. 3 with a window tint violation and DUI.

• Nakabian Di’Jon Loud, 22, of Albany, was charged Aug. 3 with DUI and speeding.

• Larry Cason Fannin, 21, 162 Cook Road, was charged Aug. 1 with failure to maintain lane and DUI.

• Gromoskey Devae Barnes, 30, 147 Lewis Road, was charged Aug. 1 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to dim headlights and DUI.

