Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Trevor McKinley Smith, 41, 8413 Five Forks Road in Boston, was charged Aug. 17 with defective equipment and driving while license suspended.
- Tony Lamar Wiley, 55, 2816 Sylvester Drive, was charged Aug. 17 with speeding-first offense and driving without license.
- Kinneta Bre’sha Wynn, 29, 1325 Warner Street, Apartment H2, in Thomasville, was charged Aug. 18 with speeding-first offense and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
- Steven Ray Miller, 46, 225 Indian Lake Drive, Lot 33, in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 19 with obstruction of an officer and probation violation.
- Ramos Rivera-Ruiz, 33, 182 Sleepy Bear in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 20 with open container in vehicle.
- Andrew Jacob Murphy, 29, 173 Sam Harrell Road, was charged Aug. 20 with battery-family violence.
- Joseph Ryan Branch, 27, 697 U.S. Highway 319 N., was charged Aug. 21 with failure to appear.
- Kenji Ramon Irvin, 36, 721 Joe Louis Avenue, was charged Aug. 21 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
- Jeff Daniel, 57, 1741 Mitchell County Line Road in Hartsfield, was charged Aug. 22 with simple battery.
- Amanda Leigh Hinson, 37, 1303 J.P. Perry Road in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 23 with driving while license suspended or revoked-misdemeanor.
- Levi Cody Elrod, 20, 1176 Hurst Tate Road in Meigs, was charged Aug. 23 with theft by receiving stolen property.
- Krista Hopper, 32, 123 North Academy Street, was charged Aug. 23 with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass-family violence.
- Tauni Charmaine King, 27, 1330 U.S. Highway 319 N., Lot 83, in Norman Park, Aug. 23 with misuse of 911 and obstruction of an officer.
- Jackie Samuel Payne, 39, 362 Yogi Bear Road, was charged Aug. 23 with two counts of probation violation, possession of tools for commission of a crime, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor, tail lights required, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit certain crimes, and trafficking in illegal drugs.
- Nicholas Ryan Romero, 31, 853 Hopewell Church Road in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 23 with obstruction of an officer.
- Seaborn Folsom, 65, 3353 Highway 319 N. in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 24 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Assault
- A Moultrie woman reported aggravated assault on Aug. 20 in reference to her fighting with a known woman.
- A Moultrie resident reported aggravated assault on Aug. 23 in reference to someone shot at West Bethel Avenue.
Fraud
- A Moultrie resident reported financial card fraud on Aug. 21 in reference to an unknown person taking $520 from her bank card.
Dispute
- A Norman Park woman reported a domestic dispute on Aug. 21 in reference to a dispute between her and a man she was formerly in a relationship with.
- A Moultrie resident reported a domestic dispute on Aug. 22 in reference to being put out of a known man’s home after he became upset with her.
- A Norman Park man reported a dispute on Aug. 23 in reference to a known woman bringing two unknown men into his home and taking his son’s ashes.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of $100 in farm equipment by an unknown person on Aug. 21.
- A Moultrie resident reported the theft by taking of a Hyundai Sonata from her home on Cook Road by a known person on Aug. 22.
- A Norman Park woman reported burglary on Aug. 23 in reference to an unknown person taking $905 in jewelry and a sword from her home on Doc Darbyshire.
- A Moultrie woman reported burglary on Aug. 24 in reference to an unknown person taking her $500 portable generator.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Aug. 21 in reference to an unknown person opening his home’s back door and finding the door jam separated.
- An Ellenton man reported criminal trespass on Aug. 24 in reference to a known person breaking his vehicle’s windows. Damage was estimated at $75.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Joseph Harris, 42, was charged Aug. 20 with two counts of sodomy-felony, two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation, four counts of statutory rape-felony, burglary-first degree (felony), and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
- Angela Marie Venable, 44, 475 Theron Tillman Road in Coolidge, was charged Aug. 20 with aggravated assault.
- Terrance Everatte Reese, 35, was charged Aug. 21 with trespass.
- Raequan Malcom Lamique Wakeem Brown, 23, 1000 Holmes Drive, was charged Aug. 21 with probation violation.
- Amos Lamar Goram Jr., 24, 811 Fifth Street N.W., was charged Aug. 23 with duty to obey, probation violation and sex offender failed to report.
- Robert Ross Marlowe Jr., 67, 114 Fifth Street N.E., was charged Aug. 24 with fugitive from justice.
Information Report
- A Moultrie woman reported Aug. 19 that unknown juveniles threw rocks at her home on Fifth Avenue S.W. and cursed at her when asked to stop.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on Aug. 21 in reference to wanting a known man trespassed from his store after the man accused him of feeling his juvenile daughter’s hand.
- A Zaxby’s delivery driver reported trespass on Aug. 21 in reference to an unknown man, possibly on drugs, trying to get into the delivery truck.
Theft
- A Moultrie woman reported a robbery on Aug. 20 in reference to an unknown person attacking and pushing her around before stealing her trust fund.
- A Moultrie man reported felony theft of lost or mislaid property on Aug. 21 in reference to an unknown person taking money he’d left at a Georgia’s Own Credit Union ATM.
- A Walmart employee reported theft by shoplifting on Aug. 21 in reference to an unknown person shoplifting.
Fraud
- A Moultrie woman reported financial card fraud on Aug. 18 in reference to a known person taking $20.56 to order food without permission.
- A Family Dollar employee reported fraud on Aug. 24 in reference to an unknown person committing fraud.
- An Atlanta attorney reported fraud on Aug. 24 in reference to a company that has a bank account with Ameris Bank, not wiring back $73,000 to her client after saying in May that they’d do so.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery-family violence on Aug. 19 in reference to a known man hitting her on the left side of her head during an argument they were having.
- A Moultrie woman reported misdemeanor battery-family violence and unruly child on Aug. 20 in reference to her juvenile daughter refusing to do homework, cursing at her and striking her multiple times.
Dispute
- A Moultrie man reported a dispute on Aug. 18 in reference to a known man and woman arguing with one another and the woman throwing the man’s tools out in their yard on Fourth Avenue N.W. before leaving the home.
Entering Auto
- A Moultrie resident reported entering auto on Aug. 18 in reference to a theft on First Avenue S.E.
Affray
- A Moultrie woman reported affray on Aug. 24 in reference to an unknown juvenile attempting to attack and fight her son after he had asked the juvenile to leave their property.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Rickey Leon Savage, 66, 2015 East Pinetree Boulevard Apartment in Thomasville, was charged Aug. 21 with tail lights required and driving under influence-drugs/alcohol.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Deshawn Quartez Roberts, 20, 2220 South Madison Street, Apartment K, in Albany, was charged Aug. 24 with driving without license and speeding.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Allen Scott Jones Jr., 37, 6026 U.S. Highway 319 N., was charged Aug. 24 with probation violation, failure to appear, no tag and driving while license withdrawn.
